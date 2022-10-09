Jimmy White opened with a classy 93 break against India's Himanshu Jain in his Scottish Open qualifier in Cannock but the six-time world finalist suffered a 4-3 defeat after leading 3-2.

Tour rookie Jain completed his first victory on the main circuit boosted by a 66 in the third frame to seal his place in the last 64 at Edinburgh's Meadowbank Sports Centre (28 November - 4 December) live on Eurosport.

Ad

2006 world champion Graeme Dott contributed knocks of 65, 57 and 56 in a 4-0 whitewash of Muhammad Asif.

Scottish Open Top 10 shots from the Scottish Open featuring O'Sullivan, Trump, Brecel 13/12/2021 AT 08:56

World No. 17 Ricky Walden also progressed on Sunday, enjoying breaks of 59, 69 and 61 in a 4-2 win over Peng Yisong to reach the last 64.

Welsh rookie Dylan Emery ran in a terrific 113 as he recovered from 3-1 behind to complete a 4-3 victory over world No. 32 Tom Ford.

The top 16 in the world and tournament wild cards will play their opening matches at the venue.

'He can do no wrong' - Brecel seals Scottish Open victory with no-look shot on black

Scottish Open qualifiers

Zhang Anda 4-2 Duane Jones

Ricky Walden 4-2 Peng Yisong

Muhammad Asif 0-4 Graeme Dott

Himanshu Dinesh Jain 4-3 Jimmy White

Sam Craigie 4-3 Dean Young

Tom Ford 3-4 Dylan Emery

Robert Milkins 4-3 Barry Pinches

Stuart Carrington 4-0 Asjad Iqbal

- - -

Stream the Scottish Open qualifiers live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

Scottish Open Top 3 Flukes and fails from the Scottish Open 13/12/2021 AT 08:55