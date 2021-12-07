Mark Selby's snooker matches are not always known for their light-hearted interruptions, but a butterfly ensured that there was a brief moment of mirth.

In the opening frame with Oliver Lines at the table in the second-round match, play was briefly halted as a butterfly landed on the table, directly in the line of his intended next shot.

Lines, not seemingly particularly keen to deal with the intruder himself, stepped away as the match referee had to intervene and flick it off the baize.

With world number one Selby holding a narrow 35-31 lead in the frame , it was a less-than-ideal interruption for Lines, but he managed to maintain his composure and eventually pot the green.

Eurosport commentator David Hendon saw the funny side of the unexpected visitor crashing the match.

"I think there is a ... ah, now!" Hendon exclaimed as the camera zoomed in on the butterfly.

One of the more pleasant visitors we have seen to a snooker table.

"Thankfully, it was dealt with humanely by the referee. I mean, it's not unusual to have butterflies at the start of a match!"

The vast majority of the world’s top 16 players are competing at the event in Llandudno, including Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump, John Higgins, Neil Robertson and defending champion Selby.

