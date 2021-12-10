Premium Snooker Anthony McGill - Stephen Maguire 13:00-16:00 Live

Maguire 0-4 McGill

Maguire has a clear way back but, like so often this afternoon, makes a mess of it as he misses an easy black by miles. McGill is back at the table and has the frame wrapped up in no time.

Maguire 0-3 McGill (0-71)

McGill is 71 up with 73 on the table.He's forced to go safe but it's a long way back for Maguire.

Maguire 0-3 McGill (0-23)

Maguire is at sixes and sevens here. He pots the white then hits the black in his next visit. McGill is racking up points without doing anything! And now McGill is on his way with a red and a black.

Maguire 0-3 McGill (0-4)

McGill gets on his way but makes a complete mess of a positional shot on the green and is forced to go safe. Come on Maguire, what do you have?

Maguire 0-3 McGill

Ouch, that has to hurt Maguire. McGill cleans up. What a messy frame but McGill kept his cool. Can Maguire pull himself back into this?

Maguire 0-2 McGill (61-42)

Another snooker, Maguire forfeits seven points, and McGill is there to hit the final red. Can he win the scruffiest of frames?

Maguire 0-2 McGill (61-29)

Oh no. Maguire has frame ball but McGill would only need one snooker. Amazingly, Maguire has actually snookered himself by potting that frame ball blue, and he fouls immediately to put McGill right back in the game.

Maguire 0-2 McGill (48-25)

He's going to take it! Surely! He just needs a good position off this pink! And he gets it...just. But there are still two tricky reds left.

Maguire 0-2 McGill (28-25)

I'm not sure who scheduled O'Sullivan in for 2pm but you can forget it the way things are going here. Yet again Maguire is unable to make the most of his time at the table with some poor positional play, leaving McGill with a glorious chance for 3-0. It's disastrous for Maguire who has had two chances two to take frames and blown them.

But McGill is feeling charitable and hands another chance to Maguire as he misses a red to the bottom left.

Christmas has come early, can Maguire take this gift?

Maguire 0-2 McGill (7-1)

McGill finds the gap and gets himself on the scoreboard but then misses a very routine red. Can Maguire get going now? No, he plays a woeful positional shot and is forced to play the safety.

Maguire 0-2 McGill

Incredible, what a comedy of errors. McGill has frame ball on the red and sinks it but the white pings around the table and goes in! So unlucky. Maguire, however, comes to the table, sinks the final red himself and the white then goes into the left middle! He can see the funny side and so can the crowd. Incredible.

Maguire 0-1 McGill (14-52)

Would you believe it? McGill misses the simplest of black to leave Maguire needing snookers and he leaves it right over the pocket. Dear me. Luckily, that black has tied up both reds so Maguire can't do anything at the table except go safe. We could be here a while because both reds are completely flummoxed by this black down the bottom left corner.

Maguire 0-1 McGill (14-45)

Maguire fails to punish McGill for that and then takes some punishment himself as McGill downs the red and then sets himself up brilliantly for the black. A big chance for the frame now as he starts clearing up the table.

Maguire 0-1 McGill (14-13)

Oh dear, Maguire catches the brown and that's surely end of break...he goes for a very tough red anyway and rattles the jaw of the bottom left. He's left nothing on though and McGill is forced to play safe. Maguire then gets a very bad kiss on a red as he tries to go safe and McGill is now back in control of this frame as he grabs another red. Oh wow, the white has gone in off.

Maguire 0-1 McGill (5-12)

Big chance for Maguire now. The black is tied up but there's a tonne of reds available.

Maguire 0-1 McGill (1-12)

Maguire gets on the board with a red but is quite unlucky to leave himself with a difficult blue. It's a tricky one, so he goes for the safety instead. Fair enough because that would have left McGill with a table to clean up. A few more safeties before McGill sinks a long red and a brown but that's all he can manage right now.

Maguire 0-1 McGill (0-7)

McGill tries a very difficult screw off the red to free up the black and he almost pulls it off...but doesn't. He has to go safe up the table and Maguire tries to do the same but it hasn't worked out at all and he leaves a red over the bottom left. But McGill misses it in a huge let off for Maguire...it's McGill's first miss of the match.

Maguire now goes safe and back up the table we go. McGill catches a red too think but gets away with it thanks to a double kiss.

Come on chaps let's get going.

Maguire 0-1 McGill (0-1)

There's a long red on for McGill here and he's definitely tempted. He turns it down and goes for the safety instead, brilliantly rolling up against the top cushion with the green and brown protecting the reds. Maguire will do well here not to leave anything on...whoops, foul and a miss! Maguire tries to roll the red up to a pair of reds at the bottom cushion but he can't quite get there.

He decides not to try that one again and instead tries to safety up the white off a red down the bottom right. He catches it too thin and McGill is there again to sink a wonderful long red.

The black is tied up but can he string a run together here?

Maguire 0-1 McGill

113 is where it ends as McGill hits the jaws with a yellow. But he's off to a flyer. Does he want an early lunch?

Maguire 0-0 McGill (0-113)

It's pretty much the perfect start for McGill as he grabs his 198th career century. Bang. Immaculate stuff so far right from the word go. He's made everything easy for himself since that tough blue early on.

Maguire 0-0 McGill (0-77)

McGill cannons into the pack and can just about see enough of a red to keep his break going. He has three routine reds left with the black well positioned here for maximum points. He rattles through them and there it is, frame ball. Maguire's sole contribution was breaking off this first frame and McGill has his ninth 50+ break of the tournament.

And he could land a century here.

Maguire 0-0 McGill (0-38)

McGill racing around the table here and stacking up some early points. He gives himself a difficult long blue but sinks it brilliantly. A few more colours and this frame is done and dusted very early doors.

Can he split the pack? The age old question.

Maguire 0-0 McGill (0-1)

Here we go. McGill makes no mistake with a sumptuous long red and we´re off early.

Home favourite vs home favourite

What a treat for the crowd. Two Scots going head-to-head...they can't lose! That said, the tournament is taking place in north Wales so, perhaps not.

Maguire speaks

'Once you get on the table it's just you, the other guy and the referee. I think the other players get a bigger buzz out of the crowd.'

A man of few words.

Maguire vs McGill

A very good afternoon to you all and welcome to our live coverage of Anthony McGill vs Stephen Maguire, the first of our Scottish Open quarter-finals.

THURSDAY RECAP

Trump crashes out of Scottish Open despite stirring comeback against Gilbert

Gilbert surged into a 3-0 advantage in Llandudno before Trump produced a stirring comeback to level proceedings and take the match to a deciding frame.

However, Gilbert held his nerve in the final frame to claim a 4-3 victory and reach the quarter-finals.

Selby’s Scottish Open reign ended by McGill

McGill had raced to a 3-0 lead but Selby typically battled back with two centuries before forcing a decider.

Selby, who won the 2019 and 2020 editions, could not complete the comeback, however, with McGill holding his nerve to advance to the quarter-finals.

Selby’s reign ends in bizarre fashion after attempting to concede early against McGill

‘He loses it there!’ - O’Sullivan punches table in anger during match against Jones

Ronnie O’Sullivan banged the table in frustration during his Scottish Open last-16 match with Jamie Jones, moments before a wasp landed on the table in an incident-packed third frame.

Jones eventually took the frame to lead 2-1 in their best-of-seven encounter, doing so after O’Sullivan accidentally fluked a red into the middle pocket when chasing snookers.

Before that mistake, O’Sullivan was visibly annoyed when his attempts to screw back onto the black saw him clip the colour and impact his positioning.

A loud bang made O’Sullivan’s feelings clear having punched the table, and a bizarre minute of action then saw a wasp rest on the baize before referee Jan Verhaas dealt with that matter.

Jones had hit a 131 century in the previous frame, and with things not going O’Sullivan’s way the thump was an indication of how the match was panning out.

“He loses it a bit there,” Eurosport pundit Jimmy White said after the frame finished. “I’ve punched a few tables, they don’t need to punch you back. They hurt big time.

He’s frustrated. That just shows me how much he wants to win.

O'Sullivan would win 4-3.

‘Frustrated and funny!’ – O’Sullivan on punching table and distractions in other matches

SCOTTISH OPEN SCHEDULE

Quarter-Finals

12:00 - Anthony McGill [16] vs Stephen Maguire [9]

14:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan [3] vs Li Hang [39]

19:00 - Luca Brecel [44] vs Matthew Selt [33]

19:00 - John Higgins [7] vs David Gilbert [18]

- - -

