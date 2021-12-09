Premium Live Malta Cup Snooker 13:45-18:00

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the Scottish Open in Llandudno.

Judd Trump will be in action from 13:00 UK time against David Lilley, an amateur, with John Higgins to follow an hour later against Ryan Day.

This evening, both Ronnie O'Sullivan and Mark Selby will be playing from 19:00 in what is a loaded schedule for the evening session.

Today's schedule

Round 3

13:00 - Jackson Page [110] v Matthew Selt [33]

13:00 - Scott Donaldson [35] v Ben Hancorn [81]

13:00 - David Gilbert [18] v Hammad Miah [91]

13:00 - David Lilley (a) v Judd Trump [2]

14:00 - Xu Si [98] v Martin O'Donnell [46]

14:00 - Hossein Vafaei [40] v Li Hang [39]

14:00 - John Higgins [7] v Ryan Day [27]

14:00 - Zhang Anda [114] v Martin Gould [23]

Last 16

19:00 - Mark Selby [1] v Anthony McGill [16]

19:00 - Stephen Maguire [9] v Ben Woollaston [52]

19:00 - Fergal O'Brien [77] v Luca Brecel [44]

19:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan [3] v Jamie Jones [50]

20:00 - Page / Selt v Donaldson / Hancorn

20:00 - Xu / O'Donnell v Vafaei / Li

20:00 - Higgins / Day v Zhang / Gould

20:00 - Gilbert / Miah v Lilley / Trump

Yesterday's results

Round 2

10:00 - Xu Si [98] 4-2 Ken Doherty [72]

4-2 Ken Doherty [72] 10:00 - Mark King [59] 2-4 Martin O'Donnell [46]

10:00 - Hossein Vafaei [40] 4-3 Wu Yize [107]

4-3 Wu Yize [107] 10:00 - Martin Gould [23] 4-3 Jordan Brown [37]

4-3 Jordan Brown [37] 13:00 - John Higgins [7] 4-1 Noppon Saengkham [38]

[7] 4-1 Noppon Saengkham [38] 13:00 - Zhang Anda [114] 4-1 Mitchell Mann [108]

4-1 Mitchell Mann [108] 13:00 - Hammad Miah [91] 4-1 Yan Bingtao [15]

[91] 4-1 Yan Bingtao [15] 13:00 - David Lilley (a) v Michael Holt [31] - Holt withdrew due to Covid

v Michael Holt [31] - Holt withdrew due to Covid 14:00 - Li Hang [39] 4-2 Shaun Murphy [6]

[39] 4-2 Shaun Murphy [6] 14:00 - Craig Steadman [97] 0-4 Judd Trump [2]

Round 3

19:00 - Tom Ford [24] 0-4 Stephen Maguire [9]

[9] 19:00 - Lei Peifan [118] 1-4 Ben Woollaston [52]

[52] 19:00 - Fergal O'Brien [77] 4-1 Gary Wilson [28]

[77] 4-1 Gary Wilson [28] 19:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan [3] 4-3 Liang Wenbo [30]

[3] 4-3 Liang Wenbo [30] 20:00 - Mark Selby [1] 4-2 Xiao Guodong [32]

[1] 4-2 Xiao Guodong [32] 20:00 - Anthony McGill [16] 4-3 Jimmy Robertson [48]

[16] 4-3 Jimmy Robertson [48] 20:00 - Pang Junxu [66] 3-4 Luca Brecel [44]

[44] 20:00 - Jamie Jones [50] 4-3 Sam Craigie [55]

