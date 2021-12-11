Premium Snooker John Higgins - Ronnie O'Sullivan 14:00-17:30

Frame-by-frame comments will start at 12:45

FRIDAY RECAP

O’Sullivan sets up Higgins showdown as Brecel continues fine form

The six-time world champion was once again not at his best – winning a final-frame decider for the third match in a row – and will now face John Higgins at 13:00 UK time for a spot in the final after Higgins beat Dave Gilbert 5-3

Higgins – a losing finalist in 2016 to Marco Fu – rallied from three frames down to set up a meeting with O’Sullivan.

On the other side of the draw, Luca Brecel continued his fine form as he ran in four breaks of 50+ to hold off Matthew Selt. He will face Anthony McGill in the other semi-final at 19:00 UK time.

O'Sullivan produces incredible double against Li Hang en route to semis

'I was searching for a cue action' - O’Sullivan

“I was not striking the ball well,” O’Sullivan said in the Eurosport studio. “I was searching for a cue action just to get something going. It was getting so frustrating. You just feel helpless out there.

“So much poor stuff and in the end you think to yourself ‘if I continue to play like that I’m not going to go much further in the tournament’.

This game is all about cueing and hitting the ball because no matter where you’re ranked in the world you will get found out.

“I went back to my Selby cue action.”

'I'm a tinkerer' - O'Sullivan on mixing up his game after win over Li

'It's criminal' - Higgins calls for more regular changes of cloths at events

John Higgins has urged snooker officials to re-cover the tables more frequently.

“The table was difficult to play on,” Higgins told Eurosport after his semi-final. “We have been saying it for so long, and I know there have been a lot of talking points this week, but the talking point is the tables need to be re-covered during the event.

“It is terrible. We have had so much traffic on these tables, and then we just re-cover for the semi-finals and final: three matches.

“Try and count up the matches this week, it is criminal. It needs to be re-covered during the event.

There has to be a think tank for this, there really does.

'It's difficult to play on' - Higgins hits out at Scottish Open tables

Schedule and results

Quarter-Finals

12:00 - Anthony McGill [16] 5-3 Stephen Maguire [9]

[16] 5-3 Stephen Maguire [9] 14:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan [3] 5-4 Li Hang [39]

[3] 5-4 Li Hang [39] 19:00 - Luca Brecel [44] 5-4 Matthew Selt [33]

[44] 5-4 Matthew Selt [33] 19:00 - John Higgins [7] 5-3 David Gilbert [18]

Sat 11 Dec

Semi-Finals

13:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan [3] vs John Higgins [7]

19:00 - Anthony McGill [16] vs Luca Brecel [44]

- - -

