There were remarkable scenes at the Scottish Open on Tuesday as Jimmy Robertson set a new record for a points haul in a snooker frame.

Quite astonishingly, Robertson managed to finish frame five with 178 points in his second-round match against Lee Walker.

Ad

The 35-year-old won the match 4-1 and produced a stunning break of 133 to close it out in real style against the beleaguered Walker.

Scottish Open 'We both missed a lot of balls' - Selby disappointed with victory over Lines 4 HOURS AGO

Robertson's exploits eclipsed the previous record, which was the 167 racked up by Eurosport expert Dominic Dale at the Crucible back in 1999.

Poor Walker followed a solitary pot on a red from Robertson by committing an eye-watering 44 points in fouls in a nightmare passage of play.

That left Robertson with a healthy advantage even prior to his inspired break of 133 to compound Walker's misery and close out the victory in emphatic fashion.

Interestingly, Dale's famous effort at the World Championship in Sheffield consisted of him scoring a single point, followed by 44 in fouls and finally a break of 122.

The reaction on social media made for amusing reading unless you are Walker or members of his family.

Watch the moment a butterfly lands on table at Scottish Open, delays match

- - -

Stream the 2021 Scottish Open and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+

Scottish Open 'So good' - Selby beats Lines with century break to close out match 4 HOURS AGO