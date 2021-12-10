Both Anthony McGill and Stephen Maguire found the time to laugh at themselves and one another in their Scottish Open quarter-final after potting the white ball consecutively.

First it was McGill who saw luck desert him, dropping the white in the green pocket after playing a shot-to-nothing. It was – to quote 1986 world champion Joe Johnson – a “very unfortunate” in-off.

“For a moment,” said Phil Studd, “he thought he had won the frame. And so did Maguire, he was getting ready for the next one.”

The run of the ball allowed Maguire – now trailing 52-18 with the final red still in play – the opportunity to clear and apply some pressure to McGill, who was leading 1-0.

And the 2020 Tour Championship winner looked to have taken the opportunity when he cut the red to the centre pocket. However, the white cannoned the pink, leading Johnson to say “wait for it, wait for it” as it arrowed towards the opposite centre pocket, before dropping.

“You couldn’t make it up, could you? Unbelievable!” added Johnson.

“No wonder McGill could see the funny side,” said Studd. “He will be mightily relieved as Maguire might have pinched that frame but he is smiling too. It is a sick smile I think!”

It is a comedy of errors at the end!

- - -

