John Higgins will face Belgium's leading player Luca Brecel in the Scottish Open final on Sunday as he aims to validate his position as the most consistent player in snooker this season.

The four-times world champion has reached the finals of the Northern Ireland Open, English Open and Champion of Champions in an outstanding run of success. It astonishingly comes on the cusp of his 30th year as a professional next year.

Higgins also lost to the UK Championship winner at the York Barbican last week with Zhao Xintong edging him 6-5 from 5-3 behind in the last 32.

The rejuvenated Scotsman has played the most frames of any player this season, competing in 255 frames over nine events and winning 155 of them. He is also the oldest player in history to make a 147 with his 12th maximum coming at the British Open in August at the age of 46 years and 90 days.

The world number seven has made 21 plus 50 breaks, 18 plus 60 breaks, 11 plus 70 breaks, 16 plus 80 breaks, 12 plus 90 breaks and 23 centuries.

Higgins has played in 10 deciders this season, winning seven of them. He has also won 28 of 35 matches played for an 80% success rate.

“I think you would say without a shadow of doubt I am in good form," said Higgins, who has lost four stones in a strict fitness regime since the World Championship in April. "The top boys want to win and they normally do. I’m just trying to get back up there winning."

He is already the most prolific match winner in history. Since turning professional in 1992, Higgins has entered 445 tournaments, playing 1684 matches and winning 1171 of them for a 69.54% match-win percentage.

Only his great rival Ronnie O'Sullivan, who he defeated 6-1 in the semi-finals of the Scottish Open, has a higher match-win percentage of 74.84% having played 93 events less.

He has also scored the most points this season, compiling 14,961 points and conceding 11,099 for a points difference of plus 3,862.

Higgins has yet to win the Scottish Open having lost the 1998 final 9-5 to O'Sullivan and the 2016 final 9-4 to Marco Fu, but will increase his all-time ranking tournament victories to 32 behind O'Sullivan (37) and Stephen Hendry (36) with success against UK finalist Brecel in Llandudno.

John Higgins in 2021/22

Championship League: eliminated in first group stage

British Open last 32: lost 3-1 to Ricky Walden

Northern Ireland Open final: lost 9-8 to Mark Allen

German Masters qualifying first round: lost 5-2 to Noppon Saengkham

English Open final: lost 9-8 to Neil Robertson

Champion of Champions final: lost 10-4 to Judd Trump

UK Championship last 32: lost 6-5 to Zhao Xintong

Scottish Open final: v Luca Brecel

- - -

