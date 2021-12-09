An utterly dominant Judd Trump continued his outstanding form at the Scottish Open with a 4-0 victory over David Lilley.

The 32-year-old is yet to drop a frame in Llandudno, cruising into the last 16 with more scintillating snooker.

Indeed, Lilley did not pot a ball in live play during the encounter, potting balls only after Trump had already powered into an unassailable advantage in the first frame and missing three pots thereafter.

"It was the same as the first couple of games. I managed to get in and make a good break and settled in," Trump told Eurosport after securing a brisk afternoon victory.

"This tournament I am trying to play like I'm a bit younger, a bit more free-flowing. I think I have won two big events [in Llandudno before], and stuff like that brings back good memories. Some places I play well, some places I play badly.

"I enjoy playing snooker, so the more games I can fit into a day the better. I'd be happy playing all seven really. I'm looking forward to my next game."

Lilley had the first chance to score, but a missed red to the middle allowed Trump in, and the left-hander fired in a brilliant 83 to take the first frame.

The former world champion doubled his lead, producing another magnificent break of 109 at his second visit with his opponent still yet to pot a ball in live play.

It was more of the same in frame three, Trump again in superb touch in racing to 96 after an early Lilley miss, missing out on a century due to an over-cut red but with the frame and a 3-0 lead long secured.

And a demolition job was completed inside an hour as Trump sealed victory with a break of 86 to complete a thorough outclassing.

"There were no really difficult shots in any of the breaks. I've always been the same - I make sure of the pot rather than the position, I will pot the next ball wherever it lands," he continued.

"I don't want to be too precise. I'd rather just give myself a shot at the ball and go from there. Some games you just feel absolutely perfect. Sometimes I will try and play perfect position.

"Even when I won the Champion of Champions, it is not that enjoyable, the way I win sometimes. I would rather go out there and get my shot times down to 16, 17 seconds and not think at all. I just slowed myself down too much at the UK Championship. Sometimes you've got to do it."

Trump has never reached the final of the Scottish Open in five previous appearances, and will face David Gilbert in the last-16.

The veteran English potter made similarly unencumbered passage in to the next round, beating Hammad Miah 4-0.

