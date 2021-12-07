Premium Snooker Mark Selby - Oliver Lines 14:00-16:00

'Unbelievable shot!' - Trump wows during first round win over Milkins

Ad

Judd Trump played an early contender for shot of the tournament in his opening-round win over Robert Milkins at the Scottish Open.

Scottish Open 'Unbelievable shot!' - Trump wows in first round win over Milkins AN HOUR AGO

World No 2 Trump looked in excellent form throughout the match .

The standout shot from the three-time Scottish Open semi-finalist came in the fourth frame when he went for a red that was tight against the cushion next to the middle pocket.

With the match already wrapped up, Trump powered the red perfectly down the side of the table and into the bottom corner, much to the amazement of those watching.

“Quite incredible, unbelievable shot,” said Eurosport commentator Joe Johnson.

“That’s why we love to watch him play.”

'Unbelievable shot!' - Trump wows in first round win over Milkins

Tuesday's schedule

10:00 - Xiao Guodong [32] v Duane Jones [92]

10:00 - Mark Davis [49] v Tom Ford [24]

10:00 - Akani Songsermsawad [57] v Stephen Maguire [9]

10:00 - Robbie Williams [68] v Lei Peifan [118]

13:00 - Mark Selby [1] v Oliver Lines [69]

13:00 - Anthony McGill [16] v Chris Wakelin [61]

13:00 - Sanderson Lam (a) v Ben Woolaston [52]

13:00 - Pang Junxu [66] v Iulian Boiko [106]

14:00 - Lee Walker [83] v Jimmy Robertson [48]

14:00 - Joe Perry [21] v Luca Brecel [44]

14:00 - Matthew Selt [33] v Andrew Higginson [62]

14:00 - Si Jiahui (a) v Ben Hancorn [81]

19:00 - Scott Donaldson [35] v Steven Hallworth [70]

19:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan [3] v Michael Georgiou (a)

19:00 - Stuart Carrington [51] v Jamie Jones [50]

20:00 - Kyren Wilson [5] v Fergal O'Brien [77]

20:00 - Gary Wilson [28] v Anthony Hamilton [47]

20:00 - Jackson Page [110] v Michael Judge [116]

- - -

Stream the Scottish Open and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

Scottish Open 'It was a scrappy win' - Higgins happy to go through against Burden 13 HOURS AGO