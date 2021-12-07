Mark Selby is through to the last 32 of the Scottish Open after beating Oliver Lines 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon.

Selby has secured his 16th consecutive win in the tournament, but it was not all plain sailing as Lines took a surprise lead with a break of 64 in an opening frame which saw a butterfly disrupt the match

But a poor shot from Lines in the second frame caused him to hit a red when he planned to come off the cushion. He was forced to play safe before missing a long red by a distance and Selby capitalised to level up with a 92.

A 35-minute frame then ensued which eventually Selby took 57-1 before the defending champion finished in style with a ton (107).

Selby, bidding to win back-to-back Scottish Open titles, will play Xiao Guodong in the next round.

"Happy with the win, I don't think it was a great match," Selby said afterwards.

"Oliver made a good break in the first frame.

I feel as though we both missed a lot of balls but just kept running out of position at silly times when you had a chance to win the frame.

"Sometimes you can come into tournaments feeling great about your game but then the game does not let you play sometimes. Today it did but I just didn't play well.

"The standard is so tough to win any tournament. If you win one tournament in a season you have to class it as a good season. I'm still in it so we will see what happens."

