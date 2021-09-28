Sam Craigie rolled in breaks of 78, 54 and 70 to complete a 4-2 win over world number 19 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in the qualifying round of the Scottish Open.
Wallsend potter Craigie was joined in the last 64 by Steven Hallworth, who edged out three-times ranking event winner Ricky Walden 4-3.
Hallworth – battling to avoid a trip to qualifying school at the end of the season – led 3-1 with breaks of 66, 52 and 70 before Walden restored parity at 3-3 with knocks of 121 and 87.
Walden could only run in 32 in the decider as world number 70 Hallworth compiled 73 to reach the last 64.
Welsh Open champion Jordan Brown enjoyed a 4-1 win over Barry Pinches to secure a last-64 clash with Martin Gould, who completed a 4-2 win over Zhang Jiankang.
The former German Masters winner moved 3-0 clear with breaks of 104 and 55.
Zhang closed to 3-2 behind with a 67 and 71, but Gould progressed with a closing 96.
The final stage of the Scottish Open will take place in Llandudno between 6-12 December and is LIVE on Eurosport with world champion Mark Selby defending the title.
Matches involving the world's top 16 will be held over until the final stage.
Scottish Open results on Tuesday (last 128)
- Scott Donaldson 4-2 Jak Jones
- Martin Gould 4-2 Zhang Jiankang
- Ricky Walden 3-4 Steven Hallworth
- Farakh Ajaib 0-4 Michael Georgiou
- Chris Wakelin 4-0 Mark Joyce
- Barry Pinches 1-4 Jordan Brown
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 2-4 Sam Craigie
- Mark King 3-1 Rory McLeod
