Shaun Murphy made a second consecutive first round exit as the former world champion was knocked out of the Scottish Open by Ng On-Yee.

Having been beaten by amateur Si Jiahui in the opening round of the UK Championship in November, Murphy appeared in danger of befalling similar fate against an impressive Ng, falling 3-1 behind again the former World Women's Snooker number one.

The 39-year-old scratchily drew back on level terms, struggling for cue ball control and cleanliness of potting, but saved his most telling contribution of the match for the decider to claim a 4-3 win with a brilliant 130.

Both players exchanged starts in the opening frame, with Ng eventually able to jump into an early advantage, leaving the black on the table after pushing herself out of reach.

"The Magician" levelled the match at a frame apiece with a break of 40, but Ng moved back in front after a succession of errors from Murphy in a long third frame.

The Hong Kong star, in her first season with a tour-card, then extended her advantage to 3-1 in another long frame.

Murphy hit back, winning the fifth frame, and survived an exceptionally tense, tactical penultimate frame to re-establish parity.

It was just the confidence boost that Murphy, clearly still not in perfect fettle, needed, and he left only the black on the table in racking up 130 to avoid the upset and escape with the win.

Li Hang is the next opponent for Murphy - the pair have met only once before, Murphy edging a memorable 5-4 encounter at the 2011 China Open.

John Higgins eased past Alfie Burden, with the four-time world champion progressing after a 4-1 victory.

Breaks of 68 and 81 powered Higgins into an early 2-0 lead, with his English opponent struggling to match the quality of the 46-year-old.

A cagey third frame was also secured by the Scott after Burden let a red spring loose to the baulk cushion during an exchange of safeties, allowing Higgins an easy starter and a 3-0 lead.

Burden did manage to get on the board, making an organised 70, but a typically delightful double enabled Higgins to secure progression.

"I'm just pleased to win, really," said Higgins to Eurosport having set up a meeting with Noppon Saengkham. "It was a bit of a scrappy game. You want to try and get through a few matches and then get through to quarter-finals day, when it is back to nine frames again."

