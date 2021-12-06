Judd Trump is hoping that a change of approach will lead to a successful week at the Scottish Open.

World No 2 Trump comes into the tournament on the back of a surprise 6-3 defeat to Matthew Selt in the third round of the UK Championship.

“It was quite a good game,” Trump told Eurosport.

“I just felt like I needed to play a bit quicker, I felt like I had been bogging myself down for most of the season, even though I won a tournament I still wasn’t at my fluent best so I made a conscious decision in this one to be a bit more relaxed and enjoy it.”

Reflecting on his early exit at the UK Championship in York, he said the format of the tournament is not to his liking.

“The UK has never been a great tournament for me, even though I’ve won it before, I don’t seem to enjoy having so much time off between games. In the future it’s something I will do differently to take my mind off things but I just to like to get on with the tournament and when I get two or three days off all the time I just get a bit bored. I just want to keep playing.

“It doesn’t suit me but I’ll go back next year and try my best.”

This year’s Scottish Open is being played in Llandudno, Wales due to issues with the venue in Glasgow.

Trump has enjoyed previous success at the venue, winning titles there in 2015 and 2017, and is hoping for another strong week.

“There’s something about this venue I like, I seem to always play well here. The way I have started I am looking forward to my next game.”

