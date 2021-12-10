Jimmy White has admitted to being disappointed by Ronnie O’Sullivan talking about searching for a cue action mid-tournament, and urged him to rediscover the mindset from earlier in the week.

O’Sullivan beat Li Hang in a final-frame decider , his third such win in a row at the Scottish Open this week, and he came off unhappy with his game.

Ad

The six-time world champion spoke about searching for a cue action, and needing to tinker with his game.

Scottish Open You can’t be searching for cue actions mid-way through a tournament' - White on O'Sullivan AN HOUR AGO

White has taken issue with those comments, as he feels O’Sullivan has performed well against players who raised their game against one of the greats of the sport.

“I was disappointed in him saying that (searching for a cue action),” White said on Eurosport. “In his last three matches, especially the last two matches, I think he played great.

“The match against Jamie Jones was brilliant. James Jones’ pot success was 94% He played Liang Wenbo, that was 4-4 and he had to go to the locker and dished up in the final frame.

“You can’t be going searching for cue actions mid-way through a tournament, so hopefully he will go back to the mindset he’s had previous to today because he has got to play well to beat John Higgins or David Gilbert.”

'I'm a tinkerer' - O'Sullivan on mixing up his game after win over Li

- - -

Stream the Scottish Open and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live via Eurosport and at eurosport.co.uk

Scottish Open 'One Higgins would be very proud of' - O'Sullivan pulls off stunning double vs Li Hang 3 HOURS AGO