John Higgins admitted he had the run of the balls in his win over Ronnie O’Sullivan, but was delighted with how he secured the 6-1 victory to reach the Scottish Open final.

“I did get a bit of the run of the balls, some of it was special,” Higgins said in the Eurosport studio. “But you take them as sometimes it goes against you.”

Higgins felt he gained momentum from rallying from three frames down to beat Gilbert 5-3.

“I think it helped coming back against Dave,” Higgins said. “I felt I was beginning to hit through the ball a lot better, and I took it into today’s game.”

O’Sullivan won the fourth to cut the gap to 3-1 at the interval, and Higgins felt that helped him retain focus.

“I was thinking it is maybe better to be 3-1 than 4-0, as when you go 4-0 you think ‘it’s mine to lose now’ whereas at 3-1 I was focused as if it was a 50-50 game,” Higgins said.

Higgins was critical of the tables after his quarter final, saying they should be re-covered earlier in the tournament, but gave praise to those who redressed the table for the semi-finals.

“Conditions were incredible, so you have to give credit where it is due,” he said. “The table felt perfect and was beautiful to play on.”

