26 with a Bullet

Xu Si, Tom Ford, Stephen Maguire, Anthony Hamilton, Anthony McGill, Kyren Wilson, Joe Perry, Pang Junxu, Fergal O’Brien, Matthew Selt and Anthony McGill again. That’s the rolodex of players that Luca Brecel has beaten in the last three weeks in York and Llandudno; an imperious stretch during which the only blemish was losing the UK Championship final to the prodigious Zhao Xintong last Sunday. Luca hasn’t sulked about that though and he’s straight back into another final, looking for the second ranking event win of his career.

The Sound of Middle-Aged Scotland

Don’t call it a comeback, he’s been here for years. John Higgins has never not been great; he won his first ranking event title in 1994 and his last one in February of this year. It’s been one of the greatest careers we’ve ever seen. Yet this season, it feels like we’re watching Wizard 2.0. Higgins slimmed down over the summer, losing three stone through a spin class regime, and it seems to have re-energised him. This is his fourth final of the season so far, but it comes with an asterisk; Higgins has been beaten in the three before today and has even questioned his own ability to get over the line in a ranking event anymore. Will today be the day?

Bella Caledonia

I heart Scotland. It’s been enriching my life for years, providing a bountiful supply of amazing musicians, artists, writers, comedians, actors, footballers, football managers and, most recently, politicians who demand the resignation of charlatans that are somehow allowed to run countries (at time of writing).

As for its contribution to snooker, let’s run the list. Stephen Gordon Hendry and John Higgins, two of the top three in history; Graeme Dott, the 2006 world champion and three-time Crucible finalist in total; Stephen ‘On-Fire’ Maguire, a six-time ranking event winner and former UK champion.

There’s also Angles McManus, one of the great snooker brains and a Masters winner; Anthony McGill, a two-time ranking event winner and big seed scourge of Sheffield, and Chris Small, who provided one of the great outsider ranking event wins in the 2002 LG Cup before having his career curtailed by illness. In snooker as in culture, Scotland punches in the highest weight class.

Today we arrive at the final of the Scottish Open, and although a row between the original venue and the sponsors means the event is rehoused in Llandudno in North Wales, this is Scotland’s snooker showpiece. John Higgins, the ‘local’ lad, takes on the in-form Luca Brecel for the title, and it should be a belter.

