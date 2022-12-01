Michael van Gerwen appears to have accepted an extraordinary challenge from Ronnie O’Sullivan to a darts match after ‘The Rocket’ told the legendary darts player “I’m coming for you”.

O’Sullivan made the quip in the Eurosport studio during the Scottish Open following a debate about which feat in sport is more difficult to achieve: a nine-darter or a 147.

"I don't know," said O'Sullivan, who was eliminated from the competition in Edinburgh in the third round following defeat to Gary Wilson

"I'm terrible at darts so I'm flabbergasted at how they keep peppering treble 20s and doubles and all that.

"Mind you, I did have a darts lesson the other day from someone at my local pub and he got me knowing when to release a dart and they were going near the treble. I thought 'you know what - I'm getting on the darts tour mate!'

“Forget the snooker tour, I'm coming for you Van Gerwen!"

Van Gerwen, one of the most successful darts players of his generation and is targeting a fourth World Darts Championship, responded on his Twitter page.

He wrote: “I’m up for this, me v Ronnie O'Sullivan at the Palace?"

O’Sullivan also had a message to darts great Phil Taylor, who is no longer competing at the highest level.

“Tell Phil to get his darts back out, we miss him,” said O’Sullivan.

“I don’t watch it now that Phil is not playing, I used to watch it all the time when he was there.

“Some people like watching anyone throw darts – and I suppose some people like to watch certain players.

“Phil Taylor was one of those who even if you weren’t a darts fan, you would want to watch him.

“In snooker there is a lot of good talent about, the sport is exciting, and you have a lot of young players around, who play the game in the right way. Crowds want to watch.”

