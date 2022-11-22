Welcome back to the 2022-23 Home Nations series! It's now time for the Scottish Open.
The first event of the quadruple mini-series was the Northern Ireland Open that was won by local hero Mark Allen.
Ad
And Allen has been on great form, adding his first UK Championship crown to his trophy cabinet on Sunday evening.
German Masters
Allen and Robertson return to winning ways at German Masters qualifiers
“It will give him great confidence,” said Ronnie O’Sullivan on Eurosport after Allen's triumph. “He has started to win tournaments while not playing great, so naturally there will be a bit of a target on his back now. The [other players] will be revved up to play him.
“A lot of players will be sitting down thinking, ‘I want to get into him’, so it's going to be different now."
You can read O'Sullivan's full thoughts here.
We now turn our attention to the 2022 Scottish Open, where last year Belgian star Luca Brecel triumphed. Here is everything you need to know.
When is the Scottish Open 2022? And where?
The Scottish Open will be held from November 28 to December 4 and will take place at the Meadowbank Sports Centre in Edinburgh.
It is the first time the event returns to Edinburgh since 2002-03, when David Gray triumphed over Mark Selby. The venue has a capacity of 1,280.
- Allen and Robertson return to winning ways at German Masters qualifiers
- Allen 2.0: From a spiralling personal life to snooker’s in-form player
- O'Sullivan withdraws from German Masters
How to watch the Scottish Open 2022?
Live coverage of the UK Championship can be found on Eurosport and discovery+.
Discovery+ have exclusive rights for the qualifying matches and will feature every match of the Scottish Open, so you can see every single shot.
Eurosport pundits such as Neal Foulds, Jimmy White and Alan McManus will provide analysis before and after each session from Monday November 28 all the way to the final.
When are Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and Luca Brecel playing?
As we mentioned earlier, Luca Brecel (who won the tournament last year) is one of the top 16 who had their first-round matches held over until the first Monday of the week.
Brecel will face Fraser Patrick in the first match on Monday, November 28 at 10:00 UK time.
Judd Trump headlines the afternoon session at 13:00 UK time, up against Sanderson Lam.
And then Ronnie O'Sullivan is the star of the late session at 19:00 UK time, facing Bai Langning.
What is the format at the Scottish Open 2022?
Monday will see the remaining first-round matches with all of the Top 16 seeds playing. One game, Kyren Wilson v Ng On Yee, will be played on Tuesday.
Thereafter it will be a usual knockout format, with games being best-of-seven frames.
In the quarter-finals and semi-finals it will be best of nine and eleven frames respectively.
Then for the final it's a best-of-17 frame clash.
Scottish Open 2022 Schedule (All times GMT)
Monday November 28
10:00
- Luca Brecel v Fraser Patrick
- Ryan Day v Fan Zhengyi
- Zhao Xintong v Jackson Page
- Yan Bingtao v Li Hang
13:00
- Jack Lisowski v Gerard Greene
- Liam Graham v Robbie Williams
- Judd Trump v Sanderson Lam
- Mark Allen v Andy Lee
15:00
- Mark Williams v Andres Petrov
- John Astley v Amaan Iqbal
- Stuart Bingham v Zak Surety
- John Higgins v Anthony Hamilton
19:00
- Mark Selby v Aaron Hill
- Shaun Murphy v Lei Peifan
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Bai Langning
20:00
- Neil Robertson v Mark Davis
- Barry Hawkins v Andrew Pagett
Tuesday November 29
10:00
- Dylan Emery v Zhang Anda
- Ricky Walden v Mark King
13:00
- Graeme Dott v Joe Perry
- Zhou Yuelong v David Lilley
15:00
- Ali Carter v L Graham / R Williams
- Noppon Saengkham v Hossein Vafaei
19:00
- Robert Milkins v Stuart Carrington
- Sean O'Sullivan v Anthony McGill
- Jamie Clarke v Hammad Miah
20:00
- Pang Junxu v Jimmy Robertson
- Ken Doherty v Gary Wilson
Wednesday November 30
11:00 - Last 32 matches
13:00 - Last 32 matches
19:00 - Last 32 matches
Thursday December 1
11:00 - Last 16 matches
13:00 - Last 16 matches
19:00 - Last 16 matches
Friday December 2
13:00 - Two quarter-finals
19:00 - Two quarter-finals
Saturday December 3
13:00 - Semi-final 1
19:00 - Semi-final 2
Sunday December 4
13:00 - Final (Eight frames played)
19:00 - Final (Up to nine frames played)
Scottish Open prize money
- Winner: £80,000
- Runner-up: £35,000
- Semi-final: £17,500
- Quarter-final: £11,000
- Last 16: £7,500
- Last 32: £4,500
- Last 64: £3,000
- Highest break: £5,000
- Total: £427,000
German Masters
Craigie stuns Maguire in German Masters qualifying, Doherty rolls back years, Day out
Snooker
'Quite off-putting' - Robertson reveals how Roy Keane caused distraction
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad