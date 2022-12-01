Thepchaiya Un-Nooh “can win any tournament” if he finds the consistency to underpin his talent, according to Eurosport expert Jimmy White.

Un-Nooh dismantled Mark Allen at the Scottish Open on Thursday to reach the third round, with breaks of 61, 85, 58 and 87 firing him to a 4-1 win over the recent UK Championship winner.

The 37-year-old has long faced criticism for failing to back up a string of impressive displays throughout his career, with his sole ranking title coming at the 2019 Snooker Shoot Out.

But after booking a clash with Jamie Jones in Edinburgh later on Thursday, Un-Nooh earned high praise from those in the Eurosport studio.

“That’s just magic. That’s why he’s all the fans’ favourite, our favourite,” said White.

“When he plays like that, it’s just magic to watch. And look how easily he won the match.

“If he can just tighten up where he’s a bit loose, play like that on a consistent basis, he can win any tournament.”

Un-Nooh, who only avoided dropping off the World Snooker Tour by qualifying for the Crucible, has previously been urged by White to curb his attacking enthusiasm if he is to make it as a top-level player.

"Thepchaiya is very quick, so sometimes because he's too quick he makes the odd mistake as he likes to get through them and pot all the balls,” White continued.

"But in that game there, the mistakes were minimal. He was very strong, his safety was good. Mark Allen didn't really do anything wrong, but he just didn't have a chance. This can be the magic of this guy. This is why we love watching him play."

Alan McManus recalled playing Un-Nooh at the 2009 UK Championship, where the Scot fell to a 9-6 defeat.

“I remember playing Thepchaiya about 13 years ago [at the 2009 UK Championship], and he was a young guy making his way on the tour," said McManus.

“I thought ‘this guy has got some game, he really could be something’. We all want him to do well and winning the odd title because he’s so capable of it.

“People wouldn’t be so hard on him if he wasn’t as good as he potentially is. It’s brilliant to see him play like that.”

