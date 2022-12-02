Judd Trump has described his agonising 5-4 loss to Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Open as 'shocking'.

Ad

It was a match filled with quality, littered with a smattering of sloppy play and no shortage of drama.

Scottish Open 'It was awful!' - Trump slams own performance, admits Xiao 'gave' him victory 18 HOURS AGO

Trump made two centuries and runs of 53, 52, 61 and 86 as he produced some of his most fluent play of the season.

Chances came his way in the final frame, but he could not shake off his Thai opponent.

Trump looked set to get over the line after winning a safety battle on the final red and sweeping up the colours.

He ran out of position and dropped dead straight on the blue. After assessing his options he rolled in the blue to leave a mid-range pink but a poor contact left him needing the rest.

The pink did not drop and Thepchaiya had his first big chance, but did not get perfectly on the black and a poor shot allowed Trump to pounce and force a re-spot.

The drama continued, and Thepchaiya’s race looked run when he got a double-kiss attempting to play safe. It was the type of chance a peak-form Trump would taken, but the pot to the yellow pocket wriggled in the jaws, came down the table and settled over the bottom left.

It was the easiest of chances, and Thepchaiya rolled it on to book his place in the semi-finals.

The Home Nations events have been kind to Trump, but he is still to win the Scottish Open and will head away from Edinburgh reflecting on what might have been.

Asked if there was any consolation in playing so well, Trump replied: "No.”

Reflecting on his chance on the final black, Trump added: “It was a good chance. I had so many chances.”

Summing up his feelings, Trump said: “Shocking.”

Victory for Thepchaiya was his first over Trump after five previous defeats, and he was delighted to get over the line against one of the greats of the game.

“I just believed,” Thepchaiya said in the Eurosport studio. “I had never beaten Judd before, from many times.

“I just believed in myself that I could do it. To beat him today, I am so happy.”

Trump beat Thepchaiya 10-9 in the first round at the Crucible in 2019 on his way to World Championship glory, and the Thai has not forgotten that epic contest.

“I lost to him 10-9,” Thepchaiya said. “In the decider he knocked in a red in and played a great game. I have never forgotten that match as it helped him become world champion.

“I am so pleased I beat him today.”

- - -

Stream the Scottish Open and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch Seventh Heaven, a two-part show about Ronnie O’Sullivan’s historic World Championship win last season, on demand now.

Scottish Open 'I don’t expect to carry on at this rate' – Trump plays down breaking O'Sullivan's maximum record YESTERDAY AT 23:55