Judd Trump hit the eighth maximum of his career on Tuesday afternoon with a marvellous break of 147 against Mitchell Mann in the first frame of their Scottish Open clash.

Trump came to the table with a couple of loose reds and he got amongst the balls straight away, with Eurosport's commentators calling it early, saying that a maximum could be on.

Ad

The final red was extremely tricky but Trump got a brilliant pot off.

Scottish Open WATCH - Trump's masterful 147 against Mann in full at Scottish Open 26 MINUTES AGO

The last problem shot was the blue and pink, which were quite close together in the middle of the table. But he produced a fabulous shot to take them both out.

It is the eighth 147 of Trump's career, and remarkably, the third of 2022 after maximums at the Champion of Champions and Turkish Masters.

Speaking in the Eurosport studio Ronnie O'Sullivan and Jimmy White were loving what they were seeing.

“I could just tell early on in the break, he was just getting perfect [placement] on everything. You just think ‘okay his touch is really, really good’ and once he went into the reds about 56 I just couldn’t see him not making it.

'Just brilliant, fantastic!' - O'Sullivan and White react to Trump 147

“He wasn’t out of position, it was a fantastic break, cue ball on a bit of string. That’s just unbelievable."

White added “Players love making breaks. To make breaks you can be playing okay but to make 147s you have to be playing really well. And he’s been saying that he’s really been playing well in practice, even though he hasn’t won any tournaments, as Ronnie said pre-match it’s only matter of time and patience and it shows well he is cueing.

"He was never really in trouble, the last red was his only difficult shot but the pink was lovely, he got right through this."

'Just go for it' - O'Sullivan on mindset during century record attempt

- - -

Stream top snooker action, including the Scottish Open, live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

Scottish Open 'Just go for it' - O'Sullivan on mindset during century record attempt AN HOUR AGO