Judd Trump played down his chances of breaking Ronnie O’Sullivan’s record of 15 maximum 147 breaks after his 4-1 victory over Jamie Clarke at the Scottish Open.

Trump made his eighth competitive career 147 and his third in 2022 during his 4-0 whitewash win over Mitchell Mann in the second round of the Scottish Open. He is now just seven shy of O'Sullivan's record tally of 15.

John Higgins has made 12, Stephen Hendry has made 11 and Stuart Bingham has nine, with Trump currently fifth in the rankings.

Speaking in the Eurosport studio, Trump joked: “As long as I get past [Stuart] Bingham I’ll be happy. I can’t be below him!”

He continued: “I mean, I don’t expect to carry on at this rate. I’ve made three in the calendar year, two in this season. You can’t expect to carry on like that. I'd be on 40 when I finish my career.

“But I think if I can get to somewhere near that number, I'd be very happy. If you just make one more, you're going to be delighted.



“A goal of mine is the World Championship. That's the real special one that I want to do, but I love making them. The crowd seem to really enjoy it and it makes it just so special out there.”

Jimmy White has no doubt that Trump will smash O’Sullivan’s record, saying: “Easy 20, easy 20. Easy.”

"Yeah, it [the record] should do really," he told Eurosport. "I do not think it is an important record. I am not really bothered about that one.

"As soon as they took the [147] prize away from the World Championships, my incentive to get them sort of went away, really.

"I used to like that one, you know. I think I won £70,000 or something, I think."

