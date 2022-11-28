Snooker players Mark Allen and Shaun Murphy have continued their war of words ahead of the Scottish Open.

It all began a couple of weeks ago when Murphy spoke on his podcast, criticising Ronnie O’Sullivan for the way the seven-time champion of the world talks about the game.

"Ronnie, in particular, has one of the biggest platforms in the world. I hope he uses it to make the game better," said Murphy

“Sometimes it feels like most of the Tour are going in the same direction, and others – and he’s not alone – are just going it alone.

“I don’t have O’Sullivan’s resume, I don’t have what I presume must be incredible wealth.

“He comes from an incredibly wealthy background and grew up in an incredible wealth. Most of the tour is not from that world.”

But ahead of a day's play at the UK Championship, Murphy tweeted out about suffering from back, neck and shoulder pain.

To which Allen replied, “must be that chip on your shoulder doing the damage".

The pair were back at it on Monday morning before the first day of the Scottish Open.

Allen tweeted: “Looking forward to getting my Scottish Open campaign underway. Andy Lee up first at 1pm. Let’s keep the good run going.”

And this time it was Murphy who replied, “Good run? You got pumped a few days ago."

But Allen had the last laugh, replying with “It’s all about blocking out the bad as if it never happened mate. I know that’s harder for you these days as there’s so much bad but you should give it a go. When you getting beat? I mean when you playing, sorry?”

A fan quipped to Murphy that he wasn’t doing very well in trying to get the best of Allen.

Murphy conceded the point, saying, “I’d love to let my cue do the talking but it’s been letting me down”.

Murphy has had a tough few weeks. He was in round two of the Northern Ireland Open, the quarter-finals of the UK Championships and round three of qualifying for the German Masters.

Murphy is in action on Monday in the Scottish Open against Lei Peifan whilst Allen is in the afternoon session against Andy Lee.

