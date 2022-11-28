Neil Robertson shouted at a fan during his first-round win over Mark Davis at the Scottish Open for moving while he played a shot.

In the fourth frame, Robertson was on a break of 43 and knocked in a pink into the middle before he called out a fan at the Meadowbank Sports Centre in Edinburgh.

"Hey, what are you doing?!" the Australian yelled.

Referee John Pellew also had a word with the spectator: “Take a seat please and stay there, thank you.”

Worse still, Robertson missed a black off its spot a few shots later and was visibly annoyed as he walked back to his seat.

However, he managed to win the frame to take a 3-1 lead, before wrapping up the match a frame later.

Former world champion and Eurosport commentator Joe Johnson empathised with Robertson.

“It’s very off-putting when you see somebody just stand up and start walking about,” Johnson said. “He very nearly missed the pink."

David Hendon added: “He wasn’t happy that someone was walking either in or out of his eyeline, he let them know.

“I think the problem is it’s open-plan [the arena] so that person may have been watching another match and got up innocently and not thought, 'hang on, there’s someone else, I’ll be in there eyeline'.

“I suspect they won’t be doing it again after what he [Robertson] said!”

