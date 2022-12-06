Big Newcastle United supporter Gary Wilson has opened up about a very special celebration "dream" he would like to fulfil at the club after his Scottish Open triumph.

The 37-year-old from Wallsend capped a brilliant return to form to claim a first career title with a 9-2 win over Joe O’Connor at the Meadowbank Sports Centre.

In the third final of his career, he held off the nerves to wrap up the title and get his hands on the Stephen Hendry Trophy, having beaten Ronnie O’Sullivan, Hossein Vafaei, Kyren Wilson and Thepchaiya Un-Nooh en route to the final.

Basking in the joy of a victory he will never forget , Wilson did not hold back in urging the Magpies to come through and grant his burning desire to stride onto the pitch with the trophy held aloft.

“I would really love to show this trophy to the crowd at St James’ if that were possible – doing that has always been one of my dreams, but I had never won a title," Wilson told the Mirror

“I have seen other players do that at their football clubs, and we have such a good stadium and massive fan base that would be unbelievable, amazing. That would mean the world.

“I have never been in that position. I have been shown around the ground and the dressing rooms and stuff in the past, but that has always been in the back of my mind.

“So if there is anyone out listening there who could help make that happen… please do! With how well Newcastle are doing too… it’s going so well.

“I am in contact with former players – Peter Beardsley, and Keith Gillespie. Keith can play snooker, he’s not too bad, and I also met John Beresford and Darren Peacock, from the ‘entertainers’ era.

“It would be brilliant to get a ‘well done’ from Alan Shearer – he is a legend. He may not remember this but he took part in an exhibition along with Shay Given with me and a couple of other juniors.

“Winning this title and holding the trophy, it does seem light years away from some of the times I have had in my career."

Wilson crunches in long pot to start 10th frame of Scottish Open final

Wilson reflected on some of the tougher times in his career, including when he had to leave the World Snooker Tour and work in a frozen food factory.

“Some of my experiences when I was off the tour and doing other jobs have helped form my character," he said.

"I am almost bored of talking about it – that spell in my life is a long time ago. But it obviously contributed to where I am now, and it might serve as inspiration to other players waiting for their chance.

“It shows no matter how low you feel, if you believe deep down that you have got something to offer and can make a living and do something, you have to keep going and keep trying, and I am proof that you don’t even have to be on a good roll to get there and do it.

“I took something and enjoyed aspects of all the jobs I did in those seven years off tour, especially the people I met.

“But the frozen food factory work was the worst - really monotonous as you would expect, on a production line for eight hours a day just doing the same thing over and over.

“Frozen food, just going into the -18 freezers and bringing stuff in and out…it wasn’t the best. And it’s a far cry from what I am doing now.”

