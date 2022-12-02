Ronnie O’Sullivan was in awe of Neil Robertson, saying his win over Mark Selby was the best he had seen the Australian play.

Selby made two centuries and did not play badly, but he was blown away by the 2010 world champion who found form after a slow start to the season.

Robertson was delighted with his display, which came with a 97.2% pot-success rate, as was O’Sullivan.

“Probably the best I have ever seen Neil play,” O’Sullivan said in the Eurosport studio. “He never put a foot wrong.

"Selby played really well, probably as well as he can play, and he was lucky to get two frames.”

Robertson has struggled at times this season, and was particularly off colour at the UK Championship, but was delighted with his performance on Friday.

“I really enjoyed it,” Robertson said. “It was good that Mark played well too when he got his chances.

“It was similar to Ireland when every long ball I went for went in. None of them were careless.

“It was not like perfect, but I guess it was almost perfect.

“It is nice to have nights like that, but you have to be clinical when the chances come. There is no point knocking in great long balls and make 30 or 40, you have to set the tone and let your opponent know if they leave anything, I am going for it.”

Robertson will take on Joe O’Connor in the semi-finals following his win over Ricky Walden, and has been impressed with the 27-year-old’s development.

"He is such an improved player," Robertson said. “I remember playing him at the UK Championship. He looked completely out of sorts.

“I thought ‘he’s got no chance, what is he doing?’

“I was a little disrespectful the way I played. He was awful, he will say that himself.

“I kind of owe his family an apology as the way I played, it was a little disrespectful.

“For him to suffer those defeats and to work on his game and turn it around is amazing.”

