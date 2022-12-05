Ronnie O'Sullivan will make a triumphant return to Essex as world No. 1 when the English Open begins on Monday 12 December.

The seven-time defending world champion faces Belgian teenager Ben Mertens in his tournament opener at the Brentwood Centre live on Eurosport having strengthened his position at the summit of the sport.

Trump and Selby swap positions from second to third after the Scottish Open with Wilson the highest mover in the rankings as his £80,000 first prize sees him jump 14 places from 32 to 18 in the rankings after his 9-2 final win over fellow Englishman Joe O'Connor.

O'Connor moves up 14 places from 55 to 40th after he earned £35,000 for his runner-up spot at the Meadowbank Sports Centre on Sunday.

On the one-year list, German Masters champion Zhao Xintong and former Masters champion Yan Bingtao both need strong performances at the English Open to secure their respective places at the World Grand Prix in Cheltenham next month (16-22 January).

The Chinese duo are 9,000 points adrift of Un-Nooh – who occupies the 32nd and final qualifying spot – and need a run to at least the quarter-finals in Essex to secure 11,000.

But they will need to go further if the Thai player wins his opening match in Brentwood against 2015 world champion Stuart Bingham.

World Snooker rankings after Scottish Open

1. Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) 1,000,000

2. Judd Trump (Eng) 789,000

3. Mark Selby (Eng) 745,000

4. Neil Robertson (Aus) 691,000

5. Mark Allen (NIr) 642,000

6. John Higgins (Sco) 490,500

7. Kyren Wilson (Eng) 442,000

8. Mark Williams (Wal) 442,000

9. Zhao Xintong (Chn) 425,000

10. Jack Lisowski (Eng) 352,000

11. Luca Brecel (Bel) 333,000

12. Shaun Murphy (Eng) 325,000

13. Barry Hawkins (Eng) 315,000

14. Stuart Bingham (Eng) 295,000

15. Ryan Day (Wal) 256,500

16. Yan Bingtao (Chn) 242,000

17. Hossein Vafaei (Irn) 210,500

18. Gary Wilson (Eng) 210,000

