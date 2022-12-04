O'Connor sealed a 6-3 win over the world no.4 to set up a meeting with Gary Wilson in the final on Sunday afternoon, and White waxed lyrically about a majestic performance from the 27-year-old.

He said: “He played fabulously from start to finish. His safety was good and game seven is one that we'll all talk about after he came in and did that fantastic clearance with three reds left.

“Neil got 60, he was 46 behind with three reds all in the D and he managed to clear them all up. That's the type of stuff you need to do to beat these top players and he did it easily.

“He's got so much confidence in his own game. He did miss a handful of balls in this match and with a lot of these shots, a lot of people may feel he should've played safe.

“But even if he's practising or playing a match that's not at this highest standard, he's going to fancy potting it.”

O'Connor was clearly in disbelief after booking an appearance in his first final and reflected on a rollercoaster ride to get to this point.

“I’m absolutely speechless. I've played well when it mattered, so I'm over the moon,” he added.

“I came into the week playing Zhao Xintong, so I knew I'd have a tough match.

“I just came, prepared hard, practised well and just went into that match trying to take my chances.

“One thing went to another, I beat him, then I beat Ding Junhui and then Mark Williams. It just keeps going and going.

“It's a little bit strange because in practice, I haven't been flying or playing my best stuff. I've been solid for a quite a while now and I don't know whether I'm flying or just being clinical?"

Sunday’s match sees both O'Connor and Wilson target their first trophies, with the latter only appearing in his third final.

“There's been no extra pressure, no expectations and I've been trusting my own game and my own cue action so far,” O'Connor added.

“I know Gary, he's a nice guy on tour, but I want to win tomorrow.”

