Snooker
Thepchaiya Un-Nooh - Gary Wilson
13:45-17:30
Thepchaiya Un-Nooh emerged from a final-frame decider with Judd Trump – that included a re-spotted black – to progress to the semi-finals of the Scottish Open.
There he will face Gary Wilson, who beat Kyren Wilson 5-3.
In the late semi-final, Neil Robertson, who beat Mark Selby 5-2, will face off against Joe O'Connor – a 5-1 victor against Ricky Walden.
After witnessing Robertson’s match against Selby, Ronnie O’Sullivan said it was "probably the best" he has ever seen Robertson play.
WHAT IS THE FORMAT AT THE 2022 SCOTTISH OPEN?
The semi-finals are best of 11, and the final is a best-of-17 decider.
- - -
