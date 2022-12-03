Premium Snooker Thepchaiya Un-Nooh - Gary Wilson 13:45-17:30

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh emerged from a final-frame decider with Judd Trump – that included a re-spotted black – to progress to the semi-finals of the Scottish Open.

There he will face Gary Wilson, who beat Kyren Wilson 5-3.

In the late semi-final, Neil Robertson, who beat Mark Selby 5-2 , will face off against Joe O'Connor – a 5-1 victor against Ricky Walden.

WHAT IS THE FORMAT AT THE 2022 SCOTTISH OPEN?

The semi-finals are best of 11, and the final is a best-of-17 decider.

