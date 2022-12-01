Thepchaiya Un-Nooh is through to the last 16 of the Scottish Open after a 4-1 win over Mark Allen.

Allen had won two ranking event titles heading into the tournament in Edinburgh, but he has shocked in the second round by the Thai speed king.

The world No. 57 will play Jamie Jones in the next round after he beat four-time world champion John Higgins 4-3.

"It was a very enjoyable game," Un-Nooh told Eurosport after the match.

"I didn't feel nervous before the game because I had nothing to lose. Allen is playing really well at the moment. To win last two ranking tournaments. I didn't think anything but to just be positive."

Jimmy White added: "Thepchaiya is very quick, so sometimes because he's too quick he makes the odd mistake as he likes to get through them and pot all the balls.

"But in that game there, the mistakes were minimal. He was very strong, his safety was good. Mark Allen didn't really do anything wrong, but he just didn't have a chance. This can be the magic of this guy. This is why we love watching him play."

Un-Nooh, who only saved himself from dropping off the World Snooker Tour by qualifying for the Crucible, raced through the opening frame and produced a break of 61.

Un-Nooh, whose safety and all-round potting ability was flawless, quickly stole the second frame with a break of 85.

The problems kept mounting for Allen with Un-Nooh in inspired form. Un-Nooh extended his advantage with a break of 58 to move within one frame of the next round.

Allen pulled a frame back when Un-Nooh caught the pink en route to his chosen red which allowed the Northern Irishman back in to clinch it.

But Un-Nooh immediately got back on track in the next frame and sealed the victory with a break of 87.

Higgins is the latest big name to exit the competition after he lost 4-3 to Jones.

The Scot was 3-1 up in the match with breaks of 64 and 55 in the opening two frames before registering a ton in the fourth.

It looked as though the The Wizard of Wishaw would seal his place in the next round, only for Jones to fight back as he reeled off three scrappy frames in a row to turn the match around.

