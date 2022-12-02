Sam Craigie stunned the crowd watching his round of 16 Scottish Open clash against Ricky Walden after sensationally walking out of the arena.

Craigie played a wild shot across the table at the start of the fifth frame at 3-1 down in the match, allowing Walden to open up a 29-1 lead in the frame.

Ad

Before Walden could close in on victory however, Craigie stood up from his seat and shook his hand before departing in this first-to-four match.

Scottish Open 'How many have you guys had?' - Golfer Stephen Gallacher on which is harder between a 147 or 'Hole AN HOUR AGO

While there is yet to be a statement from the World Snooker Tour, disciplinary action is expected from the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association.

Gilbert, otherwise known as the ‘Angry Farmer’ amazingly conceded the contest trailing 3-2 and 56-1 as he missed a black off the spot.

Gilbert had contributed a 102 break to restore parity at 2-2 after Hicks rolled in 62 in the second frame. 1995 Crucible semi-finalist Hicks added 99 and 56 before the concession came. The match was awarded 5-2 in his favour as Hicks progresses to a last-64 meeting with Si Jiahui on Saturday.

"Gilbert has been referred to the WPBSA to consider whether there will be any disciplinary action," said World Snooker Tour in a statement.

Craigie’s and Gilbert’s respective walkouts followed the infamous incident involving Ronnie O’Sullivan, who was hit with a huge £21,000 fine by the WPBSA and docked ranking points when he chose to leave his UK Championship quarter-final with Stephen Hendry in 2006.

Craigie looks set to be hit hard by the WPBSA rule book, which states: "A player shall not concede a frame in any game, or match unless any player requires penalty points.

"Any breach of this Rule shall be regarded as Unsporting Conduct by the player concerned. If the referee has already warned the player under Rule 1(a) above, the next frame shall be awarded to their opponent."

- - -

Stream top snooker action live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

Scottish Open 'Absolute screamer' - Trump sinks incredible long red in Un-Nooh clash 2 HOURS AGO