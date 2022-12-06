The Scottish Open proved to be a rousing success in Edinburgh with a record 90 centuries compiled with sell-out crowds flocking to watch the first major snooker tournament in the Scottish capital since 2003.
It is the heaviest-scoring ranking event of the season so far and the most prolific Home Nations tournament since the inception of the series in 2016, eclipsing the 69 produced at the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast in October.
In the all-time century list outside of the pre-tournament qualifying stage, the Scottish Open is comfortably inside the top 20 with only the longer format World Championship, UK Championship and International Championship producing more centuries overall.
Scottish Open
Neil Robertson contributed nine centuries, Kyren Wilson eight and new champion Gary Wilson seven during his run to lifting the Stephen Hendry trophy that culminated in a 9-2 win over Joe O'Connor in Sunday's final.
Judd Trump recorded the eighth competitive 147 break of his career in a 4-0 win against Mitchell Mann while world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan was three seconds short of compiling the fastest century of all time with his astonishing 118 break against Bai Langning made in three minutes and 31 seconds.
The third Home Nations Series of the season begins on Monday when the Brentwood Centre in Essex hosts the English Open live on Eurosport (12-18 December).
2022/23 Century list
- Scottish Open – 90 centuries
- Northern Ireland Open – 69 centuries
- British Open – 62 centuries
- UK Championship – 54 centuries
- European Masters – 49 centuries
Top five century makers of all time
- 1. Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) 1182
- 2. John Higgins (Sco) 898
- 3. Judd Trump (Eng) 875
- 4. Neil Robertson (Aus) 864
- 5. Stephen Hendry (Sco) 774
