Snooker
Judd Trump - Sanderson Lam
13:45-16:00
Today's schedule
10:00
Scottish Open
Scottish Open 2022 – Latest scores, results, schedule, order of play
- Luca Brecel v Fraser Patrick
- Ryan Day v Fan Zhengyi
- Zhao Xingtong v Jackson Page
- Yan Bingtao v Li Hang
13:00
- Jack Lisowski v Gerard Greene
- Liam Graham v Robbie Williams
- Judd Trump v Sanderson Lam
- Mark Allen v Andy Lee
15:00 (estimated)
- Mark Williams v Andres Petrov
- John Astley v Amaan Iqbal
- Stuart Bingham v Zak Surety
- John Higgins v Anthony Hamilton
19:00
- Mark Selby v Aaron Hill
- Shaun Murphy v Lei Peifan
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Bai Langning
20:00
- Neil Robertson v Mark Davis
- Barry Hawkins v Andrew Pagett
What is the format at the 2022 Scottish Open?
Monday kicks off with the first-round matches still to be played, featuring the top 16 seeds. There is one round one game to play on Tuesday, Kyren Wilson v Ng On Yee.
After that, there is a straight-knockout format, with games decided on a best-of-seven basis.
The quarter-finals are best of nine, the semi-finals best of 11, and the final is a best-of-17 decider.
