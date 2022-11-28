Premium
10:00
Scottish Open
  • Luca Brecel v Fraser Patrick
  • Ryan Day v Fan Zhengyi
  • Zhao Xingtong v Jackson Page
  • Yan Bingtao v Li Hang
13:00
  • Jack Lisowski v Gerard Greene
  • Liam Graham v Robbie Williams
  • Judd Trump v Sanderson Lam
  • Mark Allen v Andy Lee
15:00 (estimated)
  • Mark Williams v Andres Petrov
  • John Astley v Amaan Iqbal
  • Stuart Bingham v Zak Surety
  • John Higgins v Anthony Hamilton
19:00
  • Mark Selby v Aaron Hill
  • Shaun Murphy v Lei Peifan
  • Ronnie O'Sullivan v Bai Langning
20:00
  • Neil Robertson v Mark Davis
  • Barry Hawkins v Andrew Pagett

What is the format at the 2022 Scottish Open?

Monday kicks off with the first-round matches still to be played, featuring the top 16 seeds. There is one round one game to play on Tuesday, Kyren Wilson v Ng On Yee.
After that, there is a straight-knockout format, with games decided on a best-of-seven basis.
The quarter-finals are best of nine, the semi-finals best of 11, and the final is a best-of-17 decider.
