Premium Snooker Ronnie O'Sullivan - Bai Langning 19:44-21:59 Live

O'Sullivan 3-0 Bai (86-0)

Ad

O'Sullivan has just let his cue do the talking and that is a 4-0 whitewash win. What a performance. Blink and you'll miss him indeed. Job done in less than an hour. 54, 118 and 56. A 4-0 win and a world record 118 century break made in O'Sullivan made in 3 minutes and 24 seconds. Tony Drago's previous best was recorded at 3 minutes and 31 seconds.

Scottish Open ‘When you getting beat?’ – Allen and Murphy continue war of words 7 HOURS AGO

O'Sullivan 3-0 Bai (37-0)

This is difficult to even keep updated such is the speed of thought and shot on display by O'Sullivan out there. Another superb red to the yellow pocket. This match only going around 42 minutes and Ronnie is going to put this to bed in quicker time than it takes to re-rack the reds. What a performance by the snooker GOAT.

O'Sullivan 2-0 Bai (71-7)

This match running away from young Bai at the moment. Can't get into stroke even when O'Sullivan is throwing his cue at everything that moves. Must be highly intimidating facing this level of scoring. A blue to yellow bag stays out and this is surely going to be a 3-0 lead coming up. Eight and half minutes and a 3-0 advantage. The concession comes from Bai. And it looks like it will soon by bye, bye.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Bai (118-9)

Well, that is astonishing. Under four minutes for a century break of 118. Misses final black, but different class. Bai having a laugh to himself as that missed blue costs him frame and crowd loving it, loving it, loving it. What can you say about that? Rocket has lift-off for a 2-0 lead.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Bai (77-9)

Stunning shot by Ronnie played with top spin to hole a red before running around the angles to land on black. That is delightful to spring the red and on he goes. Could be a 2-0 lead. Frame running for four minutes and is almost over. O'Sullivan playing under 13 seconds a shot at moment.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Bai (85-66)

O'Sullivan misses a fifth pot of the frame as we approach the colours. So many errors from both players. All very odd. Chance for Bai to win this frame, but he misses brown and O'Sullivan then slots a corking long brown. In goes blue and pink and that is a 1-0 lead for the Rocket. Can't keep missing chances against the world champion. What can Bai unearth in response?

O'Sullivan 0-0 Bai (62-46)

Neither player overly convincing out there. O'Sullivan going for broke on several longish pots, but nothing doing. Bai trying to cut the arrears in this opening frame. All a bit scratchy heading for business end of frame.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Bai (54-27)

That missed red might prove so costly for the Chinese youngster as O'Sullivan begins to drill through these balls without much thought. Just in autopilot. Makes 54 before he runs out of position with pink dropping in, but white hanging between jaws of a top pocket. Didn't expect that error.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Bai (8-27)

First chance of the evening falls then to Bai, but he breaks down on 15 as red to centre pocket stays out. Chance for O'Sullivan to get moving.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Bai (0-8)

Loads of balls flying around the table at moment, but not many being potted.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Bai (0-4)

O'Sullivan breaks off for the opening frame and ends up seeing the white race down the green hole. Few chuckles in the audience. O'Sullivan with a mistake attempting safety and his opponent has first chance to score. But he butchers attempt on red using rest.

Today's results

10:00

Luca Brecel 3-4 Fraser Patrick

Ryan Day 4-2 Fan Zhengyi

Zhao Xingtong 4-2 Jackson Page

Yan Bingtao 4-1 Li Hang

13:00

Jack Lisowski 4-1 Gerard Greene

Liam Graham 1-4 Robbie Williams

Judd Trump 4-0 Sanderson Lam

Mark Allen 4-1 Andy Lee

Mark Williams 4-1 Andres Petrov

John Astley 4-1 Amaan Iqbal

Stuart Bingham 3-4 Zak Surety

John Higgins 4-2 Anthony Hamilton

O'Sullivan 0-0 Bai (0-0)

This is the first time these men have met on Tour with 20-year-old Bai regaining his professional card earlier this year, but yet to win a match at five ranking events this season.

Welcome back to Edinburgh

Almost ready to go with Monday's evening session at the Scottish Open in Edinburgh. World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan is hoping to achieve capital gains in the Scottish Open as he launches his campaign against Bai Langning in Scotland's capital city. After that one, we have Neil Robertson against the evergreen Mark Davis. Should be a good few hours of elite snooker ahead.

19:00

Mark Selby v Aaron Hill

Shaun Murphy v Lei Peifan

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Bai Langning

20:00

Neil Robertson v Mark Davis

Barry Hawkins v Andrew Pagett

That's us done for the afternoon

Join us again at 6.45pm GMT for the evening sesh!

Judd speaks

He says Sanderson should definitely have won the first frame and one or two others too, noting that he's played better than he did today in the matches he lost. He was happy with his long-potting though - rightly so - and says he found it hard to get into rhythm because the table was heavy. He also needs a new tip - the one he has is too hard - and he needs to be more brutal at jettisoning them; I daresay they'll cope. He explains again that snooker is a sport of fine margins, and the matches he's been losing have been tight just as the season he won everything, people were missing against him, and the difference manifests in the kind of confidence that sees him making loads of tons - or not. Then we go back to his recent hobby-horse: players helping grow the game by giving time to fans at events, especially at the Worlds, when there's loads of spare time. At every tournament, he makes a list in his phone if what he does and doesn't like - though he wasn't so keen on giving less successful players more money, which would also help - and is especially keen for fans, especially younger ones to get to interact with players, which isn't possible in other sports.

Around the tables

Jack Lisowski 4-1 Gerard Greene

4-1 Gerard Greene Liam Graham 1-2 Robbie Williams

Mark Allen 2-1 Andy Lee

Judd Trump beats Sanderson Lam 4-0!

Judd goes long to the yellow, the black slides up the rail then wriggles in just about, and that's him home. It wasn't the whitewash you'd think it was if you just consulted the score - Sanderson played pretty well just missed big balls, so he goes home and Judd moves on.

Trump 3-0 Lam (59-56)

Judd plays a gorgeous gentle pink with the red and it's black for the match, but it's a toughie whether to left-middle or yellow pocket...

Trump 3-0 Lam (38-56)

Seeking a thin contact on a red, Sanderson plays up the table, misses it on his intended down-swing ... but hits on the third length of the table. He leaves one to right corner that Judd misses, but then he misses a much easier version of the same ... and that will, I think, be that.

Trump 3-0 Lam (30-56)

Noooooo! Needing just black then red, Sanderson misses the former off its spot! This time, Judd has plenty of points with which to play as he returns to the table, but trying to develop the final red off the penultimate, he can only move it slightly. So we're back playing safety, the likelihood that whoever takes of it wins the frame.

Trump 3-0 Lam (21-47)

Again, Sanderson cues nicely in racking up a decent lead. But can he force his way over the line?

Trump 3-0 Lam (21-1)

Sanderson's been in all of these frames, and he'll wonder how, especially, he failed to win the last one. And now he's nearly done, Judd quickly getting in, breaking pack off blue - white stops dead off pink - and looking beautiful out there. He's played some tremendous shots today, but then as I type that he misses a black off its spot! Can Sanderson make the most of his reprieve? Ge gets away with one to right corner...

Around the tables

Jack Lisowski 2-1 Gerard Greene

Liam Graham 1-2 Robbie Williams

Mark Allen 1-1 Andy Lee

Trump 3-0 Lam

A brilliant clearance from Judd and he's one away. Sanderson has played alright here, but he's not been able to make his good work count.

Trump 2-0 Lam (38-62)

Oh dear and oh yes! Judd sinks a tremendous diagonal red, from near the green pocket to left corner, and is now set to steal again! Poor old Sanderson.

Trump 2-0 Lam (13-62)

Good work from Sanderson,who removes the easy balls, but a poor red means he can only snuggle in behind the brown off the green. The three remaining reds, though, are hard to hit and pot, one on the side, one near the other side, and one on the top. Judd targets the latter and misses first two goes, misses again, and the lead is now 49 with 51 left ... so he hits fourth time.

Trump 2-0 Lam (13-28)

Er no. He misses a red, Judd sinks it, and plays soon plays a safety that opens another opportunity. But somehow, he overcuts an almost-straight pink, and Sanderson has a chance to get on the board...

Trump 2-0 Lam (0-16)

Judd leaves a red up in baulk and Sanderson sinks it, sends the green to right-middle, and gets the pack broken. Can he make a telling contribution?

Around the tables

Jack Lisowski 1-1 Gerard Greene

Liam Graham 1-1 Robbie Williams

Mark Allen 0-1 Andy Lee

Trump 2-0 Lam

Another one to Judd, who's in decent nick.

Trump 1-0 Lam (90-16)

Unlike many who play the big boys, Sanderson isn't cowed, and he sends a starter to left-middle, has an angle to break pack off blue, plays it nicely ... and a flick off pink plants a red! Ach, that's a shame for him, and suddenly he's halfway to home.

Trump 1-0 Lam (63-11)

Now, Judd misses a thin contact on a side-red, half of it blocked by the yellow, and he's giving Sanderson a chance of doing as was done to him. just the balls that need potting now.

Trump 1-0 Lam (63-4)

Just when Jud looks to have run out of position, a banging green brings him around the angles and onto the sole loose red, which then disappears to left-middle. But he can't manage another, finding himself stuck to the yellow and fouling when trying to nestle into the pack off the side. Sanderson investigates the plant, concludes there isn't one, and sticks Judd back in; this time, the shot goes as he wants it to.

Trump 1-0 Lam (25-0)

Oooh yeah! Judd clunks home a long, diagonal red, played with such confidence and cue-ball control - like he knew he was going to pot it. Quickly, he's onto the black, and already this looks like 2-0.

Around the tables

Jack Lisowski 1-0 Gerard Greene

Liam Graham 0-1 Robbie Williams

Mark Allen 0-0 Andy Lee

Trump 1-0 Lam

It's not often you make a 60+ break and lose the frame, but Sanderson missed frame-ball and Judd duly punished him.

Trump 0-0 Lam (46-65)

Sanderson wobbles a red to right corner - I thought he'd missed that - but when it comes to the final one, he tries a thin cut to chip from right-side to left-middle. Judd, 32 behind with 35 remaining, returns to the table to nudge in the ball he was left, and if he can get from black to yellow he should pinch back the frame. And he plays it beautifully, then sinks the yellow well too, and this will be a real sickener for the underdog.

Trump 0-0 Lam (33-46)

Sanderson quickly closes the gap, a red to left-middle showing he's in reasonable touch. He's now in position to win the frame at this visit.

Trump 0-0 Lam (33-1)

Bridging awkwardly, Judd misses a cut-back red to left corner, leaves it and others, and this is a chance for Sanderson - exactly the kind of chance he has to take if he's to do anything in this match.

Trump 0-0 Lam (17-0)

Quickly, Sanderson sticks Judd behind the yellow; he escapes well, and it's back to baulk and safety. No for long: Sanderson leaves Judd one, he drains it, and is soon among the balls clearing routes for black to both corners.

Boyz baize

And off we go!

Angles on Judd

He's less generous, saying he's not playing anywhere near as well as he can and that he's not finding a way to win.

Judd speaks

He wasn't too perturbed with last week's 5-4 loss to Mark Davis in German Open qualifying, saying he's won tournaments playing worse - things just didn't go for him, but he was happy with his game. He's hoping conditions are better than they were, and cites Mark Allen and Mark Selby as lessons - he needs to stay patient, as Allen did against Ding in the UK final and as Selby is doing now things aren't going great for him.

Judd Trump

We'll be focusing on him this afternoon, and for a little while he's looked on the cusp of his best form. I don't think I've seen Sanderson Lam play - and let me tell you, there aren't many people alive who watch more snooker than I do - but he's106 in the world, and will presumably be buzzing to get a go on the main table.

Morning results

Luca Brecel 3-4 Fraser Patrick

Ryan Day 4-2 Fan Zhengyi

Zhao Xingtong 4-2 Jackson Page

Yan Bingtao 4-1 Li Hang

Afternoon all!

And welcome to the Scottish Open!

Today's schedule

10:00

Luca Brecel v Fraser Patrick

Ryan Day v Fan Zhengyi

Zhao Xingtong v Jackson Page

Yan Bingtao v Li Hang

13:00

Jack Lisowski v Gerard Greene

Liam Graham v Robbie Williams

Judd Trump v Sanderson Lam

Mark Allen v Andy Lee

15:00 (estimated)

Mark Williams v Andres Petrov

John Astley v Amaan Iqbal

Stuart Bingham v Zak Surety

John Higgins v Anthony Hamilton

19:00

Mark Selby v Aaron Hill

Shaun Murphy v Lei Peifan

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Bai Langning

20:00

Neil Robertson v Mark Davis

Barry Hawkins v Andrew Pagett

What is the format at the 2022 Scottish Open?

Monday kicks off with the first-round matches still to be played, featuring the top 16 seeds. There is one round one game to play on Tuesday, Kyren Wilson v Ng On Yee.

After that, there is a straight-knockout format, with games decided on a best-of-seven basis.

The quarter-finals are best of nine, the semi-finals best of 11, and the final is a best-of-17 decider.

- - -

Stream the 2022 Scottish Open and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

Scottish Open Scottish Open 2022 – Latest scores, results, schedule, order of play 13 HOURS AGO