Judd Trump secured his place in the Scottish Open last 16 with a 4-1 victory over Jamie Clarke in what was an absorbing match.

“I thought I played really well,” joked Trump in the Eurosport studio afterwards.

“Oh, so bad. So bad,” he laughed.

“I found the table so strange; it was unbelievable. I just didn't know in the end what was going to happen.

“I played the brown - I think it was in the last frame - there's no way I hit it that hard, coming off the cushion. So, I just tried to just stay calm and just try and get over the line. And you can't be too down on yourself.



"I mean, I didn't play well, but the table was very, very tricky."

Trump looked in control from the first frame when he made three outstanding long pots, and even though he couldn’t kill it in one visit, he eventually prevailed.

The second frame was much more competitive, with Clarke stealing a pink-ball affair in dramatic fashion with a fluke on the double, off the top cushion and into the green pocket.

Still, Trump wasn’t going to feel sorry for himself. He was back in business in the third frame before a kick on the red ended his break of 51. It was a difficult red for Clarke, one which he failed to pot, and his opponent managed to see off the frame on his next visit.

With Clarke showing signs of nerves, missing a pink with the balls seemingly set up for him, Trump took full advantage with a break of 31 to open up a two-frame lead at 3-1.

Clarke looked set to extend the match when he raced into a 47-0 lead in the fifth frame, but alas, he jawsed a relatively simple pink to allow Trump an opportunity to put the game to bed, one which he would duly take. He required snookers, though, and somehow managed to tuck the cue ball in behind the blue; Clarke couldn't escape and Trump cleared from brown to back.

"It's not easy out there," continued Trump.

"But I've lost a lot of close games where I've played well this season.

"There’s no point in playing if you're going to be sad when you lose and sad when you win. So, I’m just happy to be in the next round and go again."

Also on Wednesday night, Gary Wilson produced a phenomenal performance to stun Ronnie O’Sullivan 4-3.

Mark Selby took a comfortable 4-1 win over Robert Milkins and Mark Williams whitewashed Jimmy Robertson 4-0.

Neil Robertson lost the opening frame of his match with good friend Joe Perry, but won the next four to take a 4-1 victory.

In one of the longest matches of the week, Anthony McGill edged out local player Scott Donaldson 4-3 in a clash that lasted three and a half hours.

