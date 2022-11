Snooker

WATCH - Judd Trump's masterful 147 in full against Mitchell Mann in opening frame at Scottish Open

Watch Judd Trump's masterful 147 break against Mitchell Mann in the opening frame at the Scottish Open in its entirety from start to finish. Trump rarely looked phase after potting the first red and he was moving the cue ball at will around the table. Stream the Scottish Open and more top snooker action live on Eurosport and discovery+

00:12:38, 25 minutes ago