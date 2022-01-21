Jimmy White’s participation in the Snooker Shoot Out lasted 10 minutes as he was comprehensively outplayed by Sanderson Lam.

The Whirlwind was given brilliant support by the crowd at the Morningside Arena, but he could not rise to the occasion. It went badly from the first shot, as White hit the blue full in the face off his break, and Lam cashed in with a break of 38.

From that point, White was chasing the game and balls did not fall his way.

A wag in the crowd said "give the old man a chance”, and White was presented with one opening but he missed a red by some distance as Lam played sensible snooker to advance to the second round.

“I did a really bad break, but did not mind it so much as the red wasn’t easy and if he missed it I’d have had a chance,” White said on Eurosport. “It was not to be I’m afraid.”

Yan Bingtao suffered a shock loss at the hands of Mark Joyce, who was hugely impressive in putting together a break of 79.

Ding Junhui was forced to pull out on the morning of the event after feeling unwell. Ryan Davies was drafted in as his replacement, and he had a huge chance to knock out Barry Hawkins but missed a blue late in the frame with victory within touching distance.

Barry Pinches is a firm fans’ favourite at the Shoot Out, and he broke into his customary jog round the table on a couple of occasions in his 55-1 win over Ross Muir.

Mark Allen was one of the bigger names on show on Friday afternoon, and he eased to a 74-4 win over Ashley Carty, while his fellow top-16 member Stuart Bingham beat Mark Davis 90-0.

Afternoon results

Ashley Carty 4-74 Mark Allen

Barry Pinches 55-1 Ross Muir (a)

55-1 Ross Muir (a) Iulian Boiko 1-67 Robbie Williams

Tian Pengfei 47-7 Rebecca Kenna

47-7 Rebecca Kenna Stuart Bingham 90-0 Mark Davis

90-0 Mark Davis Noppon Saengkham 45-69 Daniel Womersley

Mitchell Mann 32-21 Xiao Guodong

32-21 Xiao Guodong Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 33-45 Kuldesh Johal (a)

Ryan Davies 21-27 Barry Hawkins

Michael Georgiou (a) 93-30 Si Jiahui (a)

93-30 Si Jiahui (a) Duane Jones 47-39 Xu Si

47-39 Xu Si Mark Joyce 79-61 Yan Bingtao

79-61 Yan Bingtao Zhang Jiankang 17-66 Zhang Anda

Jamie Clarke 38-10 Ben Hancorn

38-10 Ben Hancorn Andrew Pagett 35-17 Liam Graham (a)

35-17 Jimmy White 5-56 Sanderson Lam (a)

