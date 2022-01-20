Stan Moody may be small in stature, but Jimmy White feels the teenager is a potential star of the future after seeing him beat Lu Ning in the first round of the Snooker Shoot Out.

Moody looks younger than his 15 years of age, but size was no impediment as he comprehensively beat Lu.

From the moment he knocked in a stunning long red to open his account, Moody had the crowd on his side and he was cheered to victory.

A punch of the air with delight suggested the youngster is at home on the big stage, and he has been on White’s radar for some time.

“Fantastic talent,” White said in the Eurosport studio. “I’ve watched him play at Ding’s academy in Sheffield for a week before the World Championship.

“He was there practicing every day, doing routines, working with a coach.

“He is a really serious player and is going to be a top-16 player and is hopefully going to win tournaments.”

Moody was a shining light in the first session of the Shoot Out with his 57-23 win, but Allan Taylor also impressed with his century break - the 24th in Shoot Out history in his victory over Liam Davies.

Shaun Murphy was the highest-ranked player on show in the afternoon, and the Magician pulled a rabbit out of the hat to beat Chang Bingyu 51-50.

Murphy got in first, but after a poor choice of safety Chang knocked in a break of 50. He missed a red with a couple of minutes left on the clock and Murphy calmly cleared to the blue to secure a narrow win.

“They call me the Magician, but I feel like Houdini after that,” Murphy said. “We joke that it is a fun event, but I am chasing Players Championship points. I have this event and the German Masters next week to try and get enough points so it is big for me.“

Defending champion Ryan Day fell at the first hurdle, as Jak Jones claimed a 50-23 victory.

The 2014 champion and Eurosport commentator Dominic Dale suffered an agonising defeat to Oliver Lines.

Dale was in command for the most part, but gave a chance to Lines in the final minute and he knocked in a black as the clock ticked down to zero to secure a 36-32 win.

Ryan Day 23-50 Jak Jones

Allan Taylor 103-3 Liam Liam Davies (a)

103-3 Liam Liam Davies (a) Jimmy Robertson 15-21 Simon Blackwell (a)

(a) Dylan Emery (a) 45-48 Simon Lichtenberg

Lu Ning 27-53 Stan Moody (a)

(a) Allister Carter 81-0 Matthew Stevens

81-0 Matthew Stevens Craig Steadman 48-19 Gerard Greene

48-19 Gerard Greene Pang Junxu 20-39 Cao Yupeng

James Cahill (a) 16-64 Jackson Page

Martin Gould 3-49 Nigel Bond

Dominic Dale 32-36 Oliver Lines

Jamie O'Neill 40-41 Liang Wenbo

Gao Yang 64-35 Jamie Wilson

64-35 Jamie Wilson John Astley (a) 14-71 Ian Burns

Haydon Pinhey (a) 33-35 Farakh Ajaib

Chang Bingyu 50-51 Shaun Murphy

