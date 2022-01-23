Mark Williams continued his smooth progress at the Snooker Shoot Out with a comfortable win over Aaron Hill to reach the last 16, where he will meet Matthew Selt, but world No. 1 Mark Selby crashed out at the hands of Robbie Williams.

Three-time world champion Williams has revelled in the occasion, despite treating the tournament as a fun occasion, and he backed up his wins over Stuart Carrington and Mark King with an 89-4 victory over Hill, which was built on the back of a break of 69.

Ad

Selt took the notable scalp of Ali Carter in a tense, tactical battle and he will be a serious challenge for Williams on Sunday evening.

Shoot Out 'Take That' - Robbie Williams stuns Lisowski to set up clash with Selby at Snooker Shoot Out 19 HOURS AGO

Selby elected to take in the Shoot Out as he seeks ranking points to secure a place in the Players Championship.

His defeat to Williams means he remains on the outside looking in, and will need a deep run at the German Masters next week to secure his place.

Mark Allen, like Williams, has made stealthy progress and once again he was rock solid in seeing off Jak Jones. He will take on Chris Wakelin who got the better of Ken Doherty in a high-scoring affair.

Mithcell Mann has made himself a crowd favourite at the Morningside Arena, and he advanced to the last 16 with victory over Ian Burns.

Last 16 draw

Steven Hallworth v Daniel Womersley

Jamie Clarke v Mitchell Mann

Mark Williams v Matthew Selt

Chris Wakelin v Mark Allen

Selby/Robbie Williams v Andrew Higginson

Oliver Lines v Liang Wenbo

Billy Joe Castle v Dean Young

Hossein Vafaei v Michael Georgiou

Hossein Vafaei produced the best snooker over the opening two rounds, including a break of 123, and he brushed aside Allan Taylor to set up a clash with 2018 winner Michael Georgiou, who is now the only player who can give the Shoot Out its first repeat winner.

Oliver Lines ended th e run of 15-year-old Stan Moody on Saturday , and he stepped it up again in the last 32 as a break of 51 helped him take the notable scalp of Stuart Bingham.

Liang Wenbo potted a blue as the buzzer went off to seal a 37-35 win over Sanderson Lam to set up a meeting with Lines.

Michael Holt is the most successful player in Shoot Out history, but he will not be repeating his victory in 2019 after falling to Dean Young.

Steven Hallworth is one of those players on the bubble with regard to his tour card, and he boosted his hopes with victory over Duane Jones.

Last 32 results

Jak Jones 22-63 Mark Allen

Ian Burns 17-36 Mitchell Mann

Simon Blackwell 23-29 Andrew Higginson

Aaron Hill 4-84 Mark Williams

Allan Taylor 1-63 Hossein Vafaei

Dean Young 92-1 Michael Holt

92-1 Michael Holt Liam Highfield 27-48 Daniel Womersley

Matthew Selt 46-3 Ali Carter

46-3 Ali Carter Oliver Lines 63-47 Stuart Bingham

63-47 Stuart Bingham Duane Jones 22-54 Steven Hallworth

Lukas Kleckers 20-26 Billy Joe Castle

Michael Georgiou 70-15 Kuldesh Johal

70-15 Kuldesh Johal Ken Doherty 50-52 Chris Wakelin

Nigel Bond 7-32 Jamie Clarke

Liang Wenbo 37-35 Sanderson Lam

37-35 Sanderson Lam Robbie Williams 57-1 Mark Selby

- - -

Stream the Snooker Shoot Out live and on demand on discovery+ . A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

Shoot Out Selby wins Snooker Shoot Out opener, Lisowski through, Reanne Evans out 20/01/2022 AT 22:55