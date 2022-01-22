Premium Snooker Shoot Out 13:45-18:00 Live

Michael Georgiou 61-25 Farakh Ajaib

Terrific finish to the match by the 2018 Shoot Out winner. Has really produced the goods at the end of the frame. Timed his run to perfection. Very stylish.

Michael Georgiou 24-24 Farakh Ajaib

Down to 10 seconds a shot with scores all level. Building towards quite the conclusion this one.

Mark Joyce 12-20 Jamie Clarke

A telling safety shot from Clarke provided him with platform to progress. Joyce couldn't shut down the match and Clarke finished with a 20 to seal his spot in the last 32. Intriguing sort of battle that one.

Mark Joyce 12-0 Jamie Clarke

Three-and-a-half minutes without a pot before Joyce makes his move. Only leaving the table with 12. Five minutes left on clock.

Liam Highfield 39-16 Craig Steadman

Not a Shoot Out epic, but Highfield has been in control of this contest from start to finish against last year's semi-finalist. Steadman forced to take the high road back to Lancashire. Or maybe not.

Liam Highfield 14-12 Craig Steadman

Steadman sees a red jump off the table, slither along a rail before dropping back on the table. Don't usually see that on the green baize. Four minutes left. All on the line.

Shaun Murphy 31-55 Ian Burns

Murphy is out in the second round. Can't afford to miss among the balls as the narrative can change so quickly. World number 113 Burns is through to the last 32 on Sunday with an accomplished display.

Shaun Murphy 31-50 Ian Burns

Looks like Murphy could be heading for the exit door here. Was in control, but broke down on 31 missing a relatively simple red to the left corner. Is paying a heavy price for that blunder.

Shaun Murphy 31-33 Ian Burns

Burns knocks in a fine red followed by a classy black after Murphy had made a rapid start to the match. Heading for a tight finish.

Liang Wenbo 67-14 Zak Surety

Plenty of noise from the crowd, but this has been a professional job by Liang. The former UK finalist running away with the match towards the end. Sure-footed display to dump Surety.

Liang Wenbo 22-14 Zak Surety

This encounter is going to go right to the end it seems as the 10-second shot clock shot comes into effect on five minutes.

Gary Wilson 33-56 Kuldesh Johal

An outrageous fluke by Johal has given the amateur the platform for a memorable victory over his fellow Englishman. Astonishing moment coming off two cushions to find a plant and open up the reds. First time Johal has made it to the final day. Took the balls nicely to cash in on his good fortune.

Gary Wilson 13-24 Kuldesh Johal

Johal with the slender advantage at halfway. Former world semi-finalist Wilson has work to do. A tense finish.

Fan Zhengyi 23-64 Duane Jones

Fan went in off potting a red as white found middle bag. So unfortunate, but Jones responded with a superb run of 60. Very nice stuff indeed as world number 98 Jones moves through to last 32.

Fan Zhengyi 19-0 Duane Jones

Crowd a big fan of Fan as he breaks the deadlock after four minutes or so. Chance here to really apply some pressure on Jones.

Barry Hawkins 20-36 Ali Carter

A very tight match, but Carter just getting the better of matters at the business end. Hawkins slipping up at key moment. Carter the first man into round three.

Barry Hawkins 20-13 Ali Carter

Hawkins just nudging clear by seven points at the halfway stage. This one could go either way.

Barry Hawkins 0-0 Ali Carter

'The Captain' against 'The Hawk'. Sounds like two Marvel characters. Let us get lagging. Carter wins it. Puts Hawkins into bat.

Good afternoon and welcome back

Another 32 matches coming up today and tonight to settle the final 32 in the Shoot Out. First up this afternoon is former Crucible finalists Barry Hawkins and Ali Carter.

FRIDAY RECAP

Ken Doherty is still as crafty as ever, and he used his snooker smarts to beat Bai Langning in a thriller to set up a meeting with Dave Gilbert in round two of the Snooker Shoot Out. The Irishman was in control with a 19-point lead, but Bai knocked in a couple of brilliant pots to get in the hunt and into the lead.

The match looked over for Doherty when he fouled the yellow with his shirt, but Bai took an age with ball in hand and left his opponent a shot.

Doherty knocked in a brilliant red, followed it up with another glorious red with the rest for position on the black. He rolled it in and killed the frame with 25 seconds left by trapping the white against a red.

"The old heart was fluttering," Doherty said on Eurosport. "I thought I was gone. I got a lifeline at the end and made it count at the end.

"I used to be crafty. They call me clueless Ken now."

The second round has thrown up a few tasty ties , with Barry Hawkins against Ali Carter one of the most intriguing. Stan Moody stole the show on Thursday, and the diminutive 15-year-old will face Oliver Lines, whose father Peter Lines will face his fellow veteran Nigel Bond.

World No. 1 Mark Selby will have the crowd on his side in his home city of Leicester, and he will face Elliot Slessor in round two, while there will certainly be entertainment as Jack Lisowski faces Robbie Williams.

Schedule

Sat 22 Jan

13:00 Barry Hawkins v Ali Carter

13:10 Fan Zhengyi v Duane Jones

13:20 Gary Wilson v Kuldesh Johal

13:30 Liang Wenbo v Zak Surety

13:40 Shaun Murphy v Ian Burns

13:50 Liam Highfield v Craig Steadman

14:00 Mark Joyce v Jamie Clarke

14:10 Michael Georgiou v Farakh Ajaib

14:20 Mark Lloyd v Mark Allen

14:30 Oliver Lines v Stan Moody

14:40 Zhang Anda v Matthew Selt

14:50 Barry Pinches v Hossein Vafaei

15:00 Simon Blackwell v Luca Brecel

15:10 Paul Deaville v Jak Jones

15:20 Aaron Hill v Jackson Page

15:30 Mark Williams v Mark King

19:00 Elliot Slessor v Mark Selby

19:10 Nigel Bond v Peter Lines

19:20 Lukas Kleckers v Tian Pengfei

1930: Dean Young v Yuan SiJun

19:40 Stuart Bingham v Lei Peifan

19:50 Mitchell Mann v Jordan Brown

20:00 Cao Yupeng v Allan Taylor

20:10 Gao Yang v Steven Hallworth

20:20 Ken Doherty v David Gilbert

20:30 Billy Joe Castle v Andrew Pagett

20:40 Anthony Hamilton v Chris Wakelin

20:50 Leo Fernandez v Daniel Womersley

21:00 Michael Holt v Simon Lichtenberg

21:10 Sanderson Lam v Ross Bulma

21:20 David Lilley v Andrew Higginson

21:30 Jack Lisowski v Robbie Williams

