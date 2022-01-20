Premium Snooker Shoot Out 13:45-18:00 Live

Liang 0-0 O'Neill (27-8)

Ad

Former UK finalist Liang Wenbo makes a quick 23 in his match with Jamie O'Neill. Back at the table seconds later, but can only add four points. O'Neill with his first real chance to piece together some momentum, but only adding eight points.

Shoot Out Snooker Shoot Out 'is great and horrible at the same time' - Dale 17/01/2022 AT 08:39

Thursday results at Shoot Out

1pm: Ryan Day 0-1 Jak Jones

Est. 1:15pm: Allan Taylor 1-0 Liam James Davies (a)

1-0 Liam James Davies (a) Est. 1:30pm: Jimmy Robertson 0-1 Simon Blackwell (a)

Est. 1:45pm: Dylan Emery (a) 0-1 Simon Lichtenberg

Est. 2pm: Lu Ning 0-1 Stan Moody (a)

Est. 2:15pm: Allister Carter 1 -0 Matthew Stevens

-0 Matthew Stevens Est. 2:30pm: Craig Steadman 1-0 Gerard Greene

1-0 Gerard Greene Est. 2:45pm: Pang Junxu 0-1 Cao Yupeng

Est. 3pm: James Cahill (a) 0-1 Jackson Page

Est. 3:15pm: Martin Gould 0-1 Nigel Bond

Est. 3:30pm: Dominic Dale 0-1 Oliver Lines

Est. 3:45pm: Jamie O'Neill v Liang Wenbo

Est. 4pm: Gao Yang v Jamie Wilson

Est. 4:15pm: John Astley (a) v Ian Burns

Est. 4:30pm: Haydon Pinhey (a) v Farakh Ajaib

Est. 4:45pm: Chang Bingyu v Shaun Murphy

Dale 0-1 Lines (32-36)

Well, that is amazing, a brilliant finish by Oliver LInes to pinch the match at the death after Dale messed up. Lovely plant on reds and he rolls in black with seconds to spare. Superb stuff.

Dale 0-0 Lines (32-14)

Lines throws caution to the wind, but red doesn't drop and Dale has a glorious chance to complete the victory.

Dale 0-0 Lines (24-14)

Lines narrowly failing to find a long red. Rattles in jaws, but he picks out a nice one a few seconds later.

Dale 0-0 Lines (5-8)

Dominic Dale being given a nice reception from the Leicester crowd against Oliver Lines, whose dad Peter faces Joe O'Connor later tonight. Dale the winner of this event in 2014 in Blackpool.

Bond 1-0 Gould (49-3)

Looks like Gould might bow out of this event at first stage. Bond finishing off the business at hand. He progresses to the last 64.

Bond 0-0 Gould (41-0)

Gould yet to get off mark as a red to middle doesn't drop. Another chance for Bond to add to his lead.

Bond 0-0 Gould (27-0)

Bond making the early running out there, but still six minutes left of the frame. Plenty of time for Gould to strike back.

Bond 0-0 Gould (10-0)

2011 Shoot Out winner Nigel Bond against the 2013 Shoot Out champion Martin Gould. World number 19 Gould starts off by missing a red to a middle pocket before seeing white go in off. First chance to Bond, who has been on the World Snooker Tour since 1989. 69 in world at moment.

Thursday results at Shoot Out

1pm: Ryan Day 0-1 Jak Jones

Est. 1:15pm: Allan Taylor 1-0 Liam James Davies (a)

1-0 Liam James Davies (a) Est. 1:30pm: Jimmy Robertson 0-1 Simon Blackwell (a)

Est. 1:45pm: Dylan Emery (a) 0-1 Simon Lichtenberg

Est. 2pm: Lu Ning 0-1 Stan Moody (a)

Est. 2:15pm: Allister Carter 1 -0 Matthew Stevens

-0 Matthew Stevens Est. 2:30pm: Craig Steadman 1-0 Gerard Greene

1-0 Gerard Greene Est. 2:45pm: Pang Junxu 0-1 Cao Yupeng

Est. 3pm: James Cahill (a) 0-1 Jackson Page

Est. 3:15pm: Martin Gould 0-1 Nigel Bond

Est. 3:30pm: Dominic Dale 0-1 Oliver Lines

Est. 3:45pm: Jamie O'Neill v Liang Wenbo

Est. 4pm: Gao Yang v Jamie Wilson

Est. 4:15pm: John Astley (a) v Ian Burns

Est. 4:30pm: Haydon Pinhey (a) v Farakh Ajaib

Est. 4:45pm: Chang Bingyu v Shaun Murphy

Page 1-0 Cahill (64-16)

Page leaving his opponent needing two snookers, but Cahill has seen enough. He is through to the last 64.

Page 0-0 Cahill (56-16)

Chance for James Cahill to score a few points after Jackson Page breaks down on 20. Crowd quite noisy at the Morningside Arena. Page on the same page as he starts to cut loose seconds later. In fine scoring form.

Pang 0-1 Cao (20-39)

Former Scottish Open finalist Cao can't sink a green to a centre pocket and has opened the door for Pang, who draws level at 20-20 before missing a pink. Cao with chance to win frame and the match. Which he does by winding down the clock. Through to last 64.

Pang 0-0 Cao (2-14)

A few aggressive shots being played by Cao, but all the balls are at the top end of the table. Room for tactics in this format.

Pang Junxu 0-0 Cao Yupeng (0-0)

All-Chinese derby battle. Crowd are starting to warm up out there. Few fizzers going down the neck.

Greene 0-1 Steadman (19-44)

Steadman steady as you like. Through to the last 64. Gerard Greene with envy. Or perhaps not.

Greene 0-0 Steadman (19-38)

A thumping pot in red by last year's semi-finalist Steadman. Moving to the brink of victory as he rolls in another black and red. Almost home and hosed here.

Greene 0-0 Steadman (14-14)

Edgy start by Greene and Steadman, who knocks in a superb red to a middle bag. This one is not going to slip quietly into the night.

Carter 1-0 Stevens (81-0)

Carter back for the weekend's action. Job done with some ease.

Carter 0-0 Stevens (61-0)

Stevens is not going to pot a ball in this frame. Carter playing a terrific frame of Shoot Out snooker to reach the last 64.

Carter 0-0 Stevens (39-0)

Carter just dominating the action at the moment. Also holding a nice lead with less than four minutes left.

Carter 0-0 Stevens (7-0)

The two-times world finalist Carter gets a warm welcome to face the former UK and Masters holder Stevens in a bit of a time-honoured battle.

LU NING 0-1 MOODY (27-48)

15-year-old Moody is through to the last 64. Brilliant from the young man. Lu heading home

LU NING 0-0 MOODY (20-46)

World number 31 Lu Ning in a spot of trouble against kid potter Stan Moody. The young bloke holding a 46-20 lead with five minutes remaining.

LICHTENBERG 1-0 EMERY (48-45)

Looks like the German player is going to prevail until he screws white into a pocket. Lichtenberg almost threw that match away. Extremely fortunate with Emery running out of time needing red and black for victory. A narrow escape.

LICHTENBERG 0-0 EMERY (45-27)

World number 78 Lichtenberg misses an easy red, but Emery then fails to hole one to a middle bag. What an error that is. Might cost the young Welshman the match.

ROBERTSON 0-1 BLACKWELL (15-21)

Not much to write home about that one, but it is Blackwell who gets over the line. Motoring along nicely out there in these opening matches. All about the W for these players in the race for the £50,000 first prize.

ROBERTSON 0-0 BLACKWELL (15-19)

One minute and forty seconds left..four points in it..

ROBERTSON 0-0 BLACKWELL (14-12)

Match number three sees Jimmy Robertson face fellow Englishman Simon Blackwell. Robertson missing two easy reds early on when he looked likely to score heavily. A nervy long shot gives Blackwell a chance to score.

TAYLOR 1-0 DAVIES (103-3)

First century of this year's event. A wonderful break of 103 from Taylor. He is through to the last 64 in some style. Only the 23rd ton in Shoot Out history. And completed in just over six minutes.

TAYLOR 0-0 DAVIES (71-3)

Normal service resumed with world number 76 Taylor quickly up to 50. Exceptional stuff this from Taylor, who is going to take this frame out in one hit.

TAYLOR 0-0 DAVIES (0-3)

Second match is Allan Taylor against 15-year-old Liam Davies, who is off and running with a long red. Nice experience for the young man.

DAY 0-1 JONES (23-50)

Jones slams in a mid-range red and Ryan 'Dynamite' Day is out of the event. No repeat of last year. There we go. First man into the last 64 is another Welshman.

DAY 0-0 JONES (23-44)

Looks like the defending champion might be heading out at the first hurdle.

DAY 0-0 JONES (23-23)

An all-Welsh battle to get this tournament off and running. Day defending his title. Less than three minutes to go in this one.

SCENE SETTER

Ryan Day returns as the defending champion at the 12th running of the Shoot Out. The 41-year-old beat Mark Selby in last year’s final , and begins the defence of his crown against Jak Jones at 13:00 UK time. Also in action on Thursday at the short-format ranking event are Selby, Mark Williams, Jack Lisowski and Reanne Evans. On Friday, Stuart Bingham, Noppon Saengkham, Thepchaiya Un-Nooh, Yan Bingtao, Jimmy White and Zhao Xintong enter the fray with the tournament set to run through until Sunday.

Live comments will begin at 12:45.

---

Thu 20 Jan

1pm: Ryan Day 0-1 Jak Jones

Est. 1:15pm: Allan Taylor 1-0 Liam James Davies (a)

Est. 1:30pm: Jimmy Robertson 0-1 Simon Blackwell (a)

Est. 1:45pm: Dylan Emery (a) 0-1 Simon Lichtenberg

Est. 2pm: Lu Ning 0-1 Stan Moody (a)

Est. 2:15pm: Allister Carter 1-0 Matthew Stevens

Est. 2:30pm: Craig Steadman 1-0 Gerard Greene

Est. 2:45pm: Pang Junxu 0-1 Cao Yupeng

Est. 3pm: James Cahill (a) 0-1 Jackson Page

Est. 3:15pm: Martin Gould v Nigel Bond

Est. 3:30pm: Dominic Dale v Oliver Lines

Est. 3:45pm: Jamie O'Neill v Liang Wenbo

Est. 4pm: Gao Yang v Jamie Wilson

Est. 4:15pm: John Astley (a) v Ian Burns

Est. 4:30pm: Haydon Pinhey (a) v Farakh Ajaib

Est. 4:45pm: Chang Bingyu v Shaun Murphy

7pm: Mark Selby v Li Hang

Est. 7:15pm: Paul Deaville (a) v Chen Zifan

Est. 7:30pm: Michael Judge v Mark Lloyd (a)

Est. 7:45pm: Fraser Patrick v Andrew Higginson

Est. 8pm: Akani Songsermsawad v David B Gilbert

Est. 8:15pm: Ross Bulman (a) v Martin O'Donnell

Est. 8:30pm: Aaron Hill v Lee Walker

Est. 8:45pm: Stuart Carrington v Mark J Williams

Est. 9pm: Lyu Haotian v Dean Young

Est. 915pm: Ricky Walden v Zak Surety

Est. 9:30pm: Leo Fernandez v Fergal O'Brien

Est. 9:45pm: Ben Woollaston v Jack Lisowski

Est. 10pm: Peter Lines v Joe O'Connor

Est. 10:15pm: Lei Peifan v Alfie Burden

Est. 10:30pm: Reanne Evans (f) v Fan Zhengyi

Est. 10:45pm: Rod Lawler v Elliot Slessor

- - -

Stream the 2022 Shoot Out live and on demand on discovery+ . A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

Shoot Out Snooker Shoot Out 2022: Draw, schedule and latest results 14/01/2022 AT 16:15