Premium Snooker Shoot Out 13:45-18:00 Live

LU NING 0-0 MOODY (20-46)

Ad

World number 31 Lu Ning in a spot of trouble against kid potter Stan Moody. The young bloke holding a 46-20 lead with five minutes remaining.

Shoot Out Snooker Shoot Out 'is great and horrible at the same time' - Dale 17/01/2022 AT 08:39

LICHTENBERG 0-0 EMERY (48-45)

Looks like the German player is going to prevail until he screws white into a pocket. Lichtenberg almost threw that match away. Extremely fortunate with Emery running out of time needing red and black for victory. A narrow escape.

LICHTENBERG 0-0 EMERY (45-27)

World number 78 Lichtenberg misses an easy red, but Emery then fails to hole one to a middle bag. What an error that is. Might cost the young Welshman the match.

ROBERTSON 0-0 BLACKWELL (15-21)

Not much to write home about that one, but it is Blackwell who gets over the line. Motoring along nicely out there in these opening matches. All about the W for these players in the race for the £50,000 first prize.

ROBERTSON 0-0 BLACKWELL (15-19)

One minute and forty seconds left..four points in it..

ROBERTSON 0-0 BLACKWELL (14-12)

Match number three sees Jimmy Robertson face fellow Englishman Simon Blackwell. Robertson missing two easy reds early on when he looked likely to score heavily. A nervy long shot gives Blackwell a chance to score.

TAYLOR 0-0 DAVIES (103-3)

First century of this year's event. A wonderful break of 103 from Taylor. He is through to the last 64 in some style. Only the 23rd ton in Shoot Out history. And completed in just over six minutes.

TAYLOR 0-0 DAVIES (71-3)

Normal service resumed with world number 76 Taylor quickly up to 50. Exceptional stuff this from Taylor, who is going to take this frame out in one hit.

TAYLOR 0-0 DAVIES (0-3)

Second match is Allan Taylor against 15-year-old Liam Davies, who is off and running with a long red. Nice experience for the young man.

DAY 0-1 JONES (23-50)

Jones slams in a mid-range red and Ryan 'Dynamite' Day is out of the event. No repeat of last year. There we go. First man into the last 64 is another Welshman.

DAY 0-0 JONES (23-44)

Looks like the defending champion might be heading out at the first hurdle.

DAY 0-0 JONES (23-23)

An all-Welsh battle to get this tournament off and running. Day defending his title. Less than three minutes to go in this one.

SCENE SETTER

Ryan Day returns as the defending champion at the 12th running of the Shoot Out. The 41-year-old beat Mark Selby in last year’s final , and begins the defence of his crown against Jak Jones at 13:00 UK time. Also in action on Thursday at the short-format ranking event are Selby, Mark Williams, Jack Lisowski and Reanne Evans. On Friday, Stuart Bingham, Noppon Saengkham, Thepchaiya Un-Nooh, Yan Bingtao, Jimmy White and Zhao Xintong enter the fray with the tournament set to run through until Sunday.

Live comments will begin at 12:45.

---

Thu 20 Jan

1pm: Ryan Day v Jak Jones

Est. 1:15pm: Allan Taylor v Liam James Davies (a)

Est. 1:30pm: Jimmy Robertson v Simon Blackwell (a)

Est. 1:45pm: Dylan Emery (a) v Simon Lichtenberg

Est. 2pm: Lu Ning v Stan Moody (a)

Est. 2:15pm: Allister Carter v Matthew Stevens

Est. 2:30pm: Craig Steadman v Gerard Greene

Est. 2:45pm: Pang Junxu v Cao Yupeng

Est. 3pm: James Cahill (a) v Jackson Page

Est. 3:15pm: Martin Gould v Nigel Bond

Est. 3:30pm: Dominic Dale v Oliver Lines

Est. 3:45pm: Jamie O'Neill v Liang Wenbo

Est. 4pm: Gao Yang v Jamie Wilson

Est. 4:15pm: John Astley (a) v Ian Burns

Est. 4:30pm: Haydon Pinhey (a) v Farakh Ajaib

Est. 4:45pm: Chang Bingyu v Shaun Murphy

7pm: Mark Selby v Li Hang

Est. 7:15pm: Paul Deaville (a) v Chen Zifan

Est. 7:30pm: Michael Judge v Mark Lloyd (a)

Est. 7:45pm: Fraser Patrick v Andrew Higginson

Est. 8pm: Akani Songsermsawad v David B Gilbert

Est. 8:15pm: Ross Bulman (a) v Martin O'Donnell

Est. 8:30pm: Aaron Hill v Lee Walker

Est. 8:45pm: Stuart Carrington v Mark J Williams

Est. 9pm: Lyu Haotian v Dean Young

Est. 915pm: Ricky Walden v Zak Surety

Est. 9:30pm: Leo Fernandez v Fergal O'Brien

Est. 9:45pm: Ben Woollaston v Jack Lisowski

Est. 10pm: Peter Lines v Joe O'Connor

Est. 10:15pm: Lei Peifan v Alfie Burden

Est. 10:30pm: Reanne Evans (f) v Fan Zhengyi

Est. 10:45pm: Rod Lawler v Elliot Slessor

- - -

Stream the 2022 Shoot Out live and on demand on discovery+ . A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

Shoot Out Snooker Shoot Out 2022: Draw, schedule and latest results 14/01/2022 AT 16:15