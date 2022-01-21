Premium Snooker Shoot Out 13:45-18:00 Live

Saengkham 45-69 Womersley

Noppon needs a snooker and doesn't have time to recover. Last-minute call-up Womersley is through.

Saengkham 24-61 Womersley

Womersley produces a lovely break of 61, but misses straight black on brink of winning the frame and match. Can't see any way back for Noppon here.

Saengkham 16-38 Womersley

Daniel Womersley apparently called up at the last minute to take over from David Grace, who has been forced to miss out due to Covid. Womersley moving along nicely on 46. Looking very calm among the balls.

Bingham 90-0 Davis

A big wave to the crowd from the 'Ball-Run'. Safely through to the last 64.

Bingham 59-0 Davis

Bingham just battening down the hatches. Has been a clever frame from Bingham. Knocked in a long red and has never looked back with just over three minutes remaining.

Bingham 56-0 Davis

Bingham takes six reds and six blacks with the crowd shouting: "We want a maximum" before the 2015 world champion misses the seventh red. The crowd then shout: "We want our money back". Still well over five minutes for Davis to recover.

Bingham 0-0 Davis

Bit of an old-school battle between Stuart Bingham and Mark Davis. Both English players have played at every Shoot Out since its inception in 2011.

Tian 47-7 Kenna

World number 62 Tian is through to the last 64 as he seeks to add a few ranking points to his perilous position on the World Snooker Tour. Finishing outside of top 64 could force a player to return to Q School in summer.

Tian 37-6 Kenna

Looks like Tian is going to close out this match. Run of the ball not really been with Rebecca Kenna.

Tian 20-5 Kenna

Tian Pengfei picks out a stunning plant on a red, but only up to 19 before Rebecca Kenna returns to the table. Down to 10 seconds a shot with under five minutes left on clock.

Boiko 1-67 Williams

Williams says 'Take That' to Boiko. Never really gave the 16-year-old prodigy a look-in. Through to the last 64 with a fair bit to spare.

Boiko 0-40 Williams

Williams making the running in this frame. Quickly up to 40 ahead with under five minutes remaining.

Boiko 0-0 Williams

Robbie Williams battling to remain on the World Snooker Tour. Currently at 66 on the money list before he faces the teenager Iulian Boiko from Ukraine.

Friday's Shoot Out results/schedule

1pm: Ashley Carty 4-74 Mark Allen

Est. 1:15pm: Barry Pinches 55-1 Ross Muir (a)

55-1 Ross Muir (a) Est. 1:30pm: Iulian Boiko 1-67 Robbie Williams

Est. 1:45pm: Tian Pengfei 47-7 Rebecca Kenna

47-7 Rebecca Kenna Est. 2pm: Stuart Bingham 90-0 Mark Davis

90-0 Mark Davis Est. 2:15pm: Noppon Saengkham 45-69 Daniel Womersley

Est. 2:30pm: Mitchell Mann v Xiao Guodong

Est. 2:45pm: Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Kuldesh Johal (a)

Est. 3pm: Ding Junhui v Barry Hawkins

Est. 3:15pm: Michael Georgiou (a) v Si Jiahui (a)

Est. 3:30pm: Duane Jones v Xu Si

Est. 3:45pm: Mark Joyce v Yan Bingtao

Est. 4pm: Zhang Jiankang v Zhang Anda

Est. 4:15pm: Jamie Clarke v Ben Hancorn

Est. 4:30pm: Andrew Pagett v Liam Graham (a)

Est. 4:45pm: Jimmy White v Sanderson Lam (a)

Pinches 55-1 Muir

Utterly dominant from Pinches in this match. At the age of 51, showing that there is no substitute for experience. He eases through to round two.

Pinches 0-0 Muir

'The Canary' Barry Pinches takes to the table to face Scotland's Ross Muir in the second match of the day.

Allen 74-4 Carty

Allen easing through this opening match. He will be back for the last 64 on Saturday.

Allen 50-4 Carty

Crowd sound like they are on the sauce. Weekend is well and truly here. Allen moves to 50.

Allen 28-4 Carty

We are off and running. Mark Allen quickly up to 28 against Carty in front of a boisterous crown in Leicester. Carty breaking down early doors.

'Going to be a top-16 player' - Jimmy White dazzled by Stan Moody's Snooker Shoot Out win

Moody looks younger than his 15 years of age, but size was no impediment as he comprehensively beat Lu.

From the moment he knocked in a stunning long red to open his account, Moody had the crowd on his side and he was cheered to victory.

A punch of the air with delight suggested the youngster is at home on the big stage, and he has been on White’s radar for some time.

“Fantastic talent,” White said in the Eurosport studio. “I’ve watched him play at Ding’s academy in Sheffield for a week before the World Championship.

“He was there practicing every day, doing routines, working with a coach.

“He is a really serious player and is going to be a top-16 player and is hopefully going to win tournaments.”

- - -

