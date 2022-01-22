Premium Snooker Shoot Out 13:45-18:00

FRIDAY RECAP

Ken Doherty is still as crafty as ever, and he used his snooker smarts to beat Bai Langning in a thriller to set up a meeting with Dave Gilbert in round two of the Snooker Shoot Out. The Irishman was in control with a 19-point lead, but Bai knocked in a couple of brilliant pots to get in the hunt and into the lead.

The match looked over for Doherty when he fouled the yellow with his shirt, but Bai took an age with ball in hand and left his opponent a shot.

Doherty knocked in a brilliant red, followed it up with another glorious red with the rest for position on the black. He rolled it in and killed the frame with 25 seconds left by trapping the white against a red.

"The old heart was fluttering," Doherty said on Eurosport. "I thought I was gone. I got a lifeline at the end and made it count at the end.

"I used to be crafty. They call me clueless Ken now."

The second round has thrown up a few tasty ties , with Barry Hawkins against Ali Carter one of the most intriguing. Stan Moody stole the show on Thursday, and the diminutive 15-year-old will face Oliver Lines, whose father Peter Lines will face his fellow veteran Nigel Bond.

World No. 1 Mark Selby will have the crowd on his side in his home city of Leicester, and he will face Elliot Slessor in round two, while there will certainly be entertainment as Jack Lisowski faces Robbie Williams.

Schedule

Sat 22 Jan

13:00 Barry Hawkins v Ali Carter

13:10 Fan Zhengyi v Duane Jones

13:20 Gary Wilson v Kuldesh Johal

13:30 Liang Wenbo v Zak Surety

13:40 Shaun Murphy v Ian Burns

13:50 Liam Highfield v Craig Steadman

14:00 Mark Joyce v Jamie Clarke

14:10 Michael Georgiou v Farakh Ajaib

14:20 Mark Lloyd v Mark Allen

14:30 Oliver Lines v Stan Moody

14:40 Zhang Anda v Matthew Selt

14:50 Barry Pinches v Hossein Vafaei

15:00 Simon Blackwell v Luca Brecel

15:10 Paul Deaville v Jak Jones

15:20 Aaron Hill v Jackson Page

15:30 Mark Williams v Mark King

19:00 Elliot Slessor v Mark Selby

19:10 Nigel Bond v Peter Lines

19:20 Lukas Kleckers v Tian Pengfei

1930: Dean Young v Yuan SiJun

19:40 Stuart Bingham v Lei Peifan

19:50 Mitchell Mann v Jordan Brown

20:00 Cao Yupeng v Allan Taylor

20:10 Gao Yang v Steven Hallworth

20:20 Ken Doherty v David Gilbert

20:30 Billy Joe Castle v Andrew Pagett

20:40 Anthony Hamilton v Chris Wakelin

20:50 Leo Fernandez v Daniel Womersley

21:00 Michael Holt v Simon Lichtenberg

21:10 Sanderson Lam v Ross Bulma

21:20 David Lilley v Andrew Higginson

21:30 Jack Lisowski v Robbie Williams

