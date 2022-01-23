Snooker
Simon Blackwell 23-29 Andrew Higginson
Brilliant from Higginson when it came down to the key moment. Rolled a lovely red into the yellow bag before seeing out the frame in his favour. Decent effort by Blackwell, but just came up short.
Simon Blackwell 23-12 Andrew Higginson
Blackwell thumps a red off the table, but Higginson can only run in eight with ball in hand. Poor visit to table as he runs out of position, missing red to a centre pocket and Blackwell slams home a lovely red seconds later.
Simon Blackwell 12-0 Andrew Higginson
First chance falls to Blackwell against the former Welsh Open finalist. Runs in 12 then plays safe.
Simon Blackwell 0-0 Andrew Higginson
Almost a dead heat for the lag there. Nobody flagging in the lagging. Could be a tight old match this. Higginson quite handy at locking down frames when the mood takes him.
Ian Burns 17-36 Mitchell Mann
Well, a snooker match was going on out there somewhere. But Mitchell Mann continues his run. Through to the last 32. Terrific stuff.
Ian Burns 17-33 Mitchell Mann
The main Mann holding a lead of 10 points as he rolls in a lovely red before a snooker pays off. Mann with ball in hand. Should be victory for Mitchell. Now comes the victory parade.
Ian Burns 9-11 Mitchell Mann
Burns with first attempt of the day at these balls. Makes nine, but a loose safety shot gives Mann the chance to get his show on the road. Loving every moment of revving up the crowd.
Ian Burns 0-0 Mitchell Mann
The 'Mann' of the moment ready to embrace the spirit of the occasion. He has been king of audience interaction over the first three days.
Jak Jones 22-63 Mark Allen
Jones throws his cue at a long pot. Desperation stuff. Allen returning to finish off the business at hand. Allen into the last 16 in some style.
Jak Jones 18-48 Mark Allen
Lovely run by Allen of 48. Leads by 30 points with just under three minutes remaining.
Jak Jones 18-28 Mark Allen
Northern Ireland Open champion Allen on a break of 28 in the opening frame of the day.
Welcome back to Leicester
Almost ready to get the party started on Super Sunday at the Shoot Out. 32 becomes 16 at the end of what is sure to be another riveting afternoon. Every player is 50 minutes away from £50,000 and the title of Shoot Out champion later tonight. First up is Mark Allen against Jak Jones.
Saturday night's big story: Robbie Williams stuns Lisowski to set up clash with Selby at Snooker Shoot Out
Robbie Williams took the scalp of Jack Lisowski to set up a clash with Mark Selby in the third round of the Snooker Shoot Out. Williams was serenaded by songs from his namesake, which he reportedly does not like, but it did not put him off his stride as he knocked in a brilliant opening red.Lisowski had chances, but he made the cardinal sin in Shoot Out snooker of going in-off - which gave Williams ball in hand.
Williams opened up a big lead, only to go in-off himself to hand Lisowski an outside chance at a fightback. He opened up two difficult reds, but left himself hampered and a miscue when attempting to pot the black put paid to his chances.
“As soon as I got to the start the Robbie Williams songs came out and I thought ‘here we go,’” Williams said. “I just had to block it out. You have to get them onside and embrace and get on with it.”
World No. 1 and last year’s beaten finalist, Selby is around for finals day after claiming a 77-26 win over Elliot Slessor. Selby looked in trouble when going in-off early in the match, but Slessor repaid the favour and the home favourite in Leicester proved much too strong.
Schedule
Sun 23 Jan, From 1pm
- Jak Jones v Mark Allen
- Ian Burns v Mitchell Mann
- Simon Blackwell v Andrew Higginson
- Aaron Hill v Mark Williams
- Allan Taylor v Hossein Vafaei
- Dean Young v Michael Holt
- Liam Highfield v Daniel Womersley
- Matthew Selt v Ali Carter
- Oliver Lines v Stuart Bingham
- Duane Jones v Steven Hallworth
- Lukas Kleckers v Billy Joe Castle
- Michael Georgiou v Kuldesh Johal
- Ken Doherty v Chris Wakelin
- Nigel Bond v Jamie Clarke
- Liang Wenbo v Sanderson Lam
- Robbie Williams v Mark Selby
Saturday night results at Shoot Out
- 19:00 Elliot Slessor 26-77 Mark Selby
- 19:10 Nigel Bond 29-18 Peter Lines
- 19:20 Lukas Kleckers 12-12 Tian Pengfei (Kleckers wins blue-ball Shoot Out)
- 19:30 Dean Young 76-5 Yuan SiJun
- 19:40 Stuart Bingham 42-9 Lei Peifan
- 19:50 Mitchell Mann 38-33 Jordan Brown
- 20:00 Cao Yupeng 26-57 Allan Taylor
- 20:10 Gao Yang 1-53 Steven Hallworth
- 20:20 Ken Doherty 27-9 David Gilbert
- 20:30 Billy Joe Castle 70-8 Andrew Pagett
- 20:40 Anthony Hamilton 23-43 Chris Wakelin
- 20:50 Leo Fernandez 16-57 Daniel Womersley
- 21:00 Michael Holt 37-30 Simon Lichtenberg
- 21:10 Sanderson Lam 30-5 Ross Bulman
- 21:20 David Lilley 0-32 Andrew Higginson
- 21:30 Jack Lisowski 18-68 Robbie Williams
Saturday afternoon results at Shoot Out
- 13:00 Barry Hawkins 20-36 Ali Carter
- 13:10 Fan Zhengyi 23-64 Duane Jones
- 13:20 Gary Wilson 33-56 Kuldesh Johal
- 13:30 Liang Wenbo 67-14 Zak Surety
- 13:40 Shaun Murphy 31-55 Ian Burns
- 13:50 Liam Highfield 39-16 Craig Steadman
- 14:00 Mark Joyce 12-20 Jamie Clarke
- 14:10 Michael Georgiou 61-25 Farakh Ajaib
- 14:20 Mark Lloyd 22-37 Mark Allen
- 14:30 Oliver Lines 11-2 Stan Moody
- 14:40 Zhang Anda 10-29 Matthew Selt
- 14:50 Barry Pinches 36-86 Hossein Vafaei
- 15:00 Simon Blackwell 54-35 Luca Brecel
- 15:10 Paul Deaville 14-40 Jak Jones
- 15:20 Aaron Hill 27-26 Jackson Page
- 15:30 Mark Williams 50-26 Mark King
