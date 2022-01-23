Premium Snooker Shoot Out 04:22:15 Replay

Simon Blackwell 23-29 Andrew Higginson

Ad

Brilliant from Higginson when it came down to the key moment. Rolled a lovely red into the yellow bag before seeing out the frame in his favour. Decent effort by Blackwell, but just came up short.

Shoot Out 'Take That' - Robbie Williams stuns Lisowski to set up clash with Selby at Snooker Shoot Out 15 HOURS AGO

Simon Blackwell 23-12 Andrew Higginson

Blackwell thumps a red off the table, but Higginson can only run in eight with ball in hand. Poor visit to table as he runs out of position, missing red to a centre pocket and Blackwell slams home a lovely red seconds later.

Simon Blackwell 12-0 Andrew Higginson

First chance falls to Blackwell against the former Welsh Open finalist. Runs in 12 then plays safe.

Simon Blackwell 0-0 Andrew Higginson

Almost a dead heat for the lag there. Nobody flagging in the lagging. Could be a tight old match this. Higginson quite handy at locking down frames when the mood takes him.

Ian Burns 17-36 Mitchell Mann

Well, a snooker match was going on out there somewhere. But Mitchell Mann continues his run. Through to the last 32. Terrific stuff.

Ian Burns 17-33 Mitchell Mann

The main Mann holding a lead of 10 points as he rolls in a lovely red before a snooker pays off. Mann with ball in hand. Should be victory for Mitchell. Now comes the victory parade.

Ian Burns 9-11 Mitchell Mann

Burns with first attempt of the day at these balls. Makes nine, but a loose safety shot gives Mann the chance to get his show on the road. Loving every moment of revving up the crowd.

Ian Burns 0-0 Mitchell Mann

The 'Mann' of the moment ready to embrace the spirit of the occasion. He has been king of audience interaction over the first three days.

‘You have got to hand it to Mitchell Mann’ - Works the crowd in style

Jak Jones 22-63 Mark Allen

Jones throws his cue at a long pot. Desperation stuff. Allen returning to finish off the business at hand. Allen into the last 16 in some style.

Jak Jones 18-48 Mark Allen

Lovely run by Allen of 48. Leads by 30 points with just under three minutes remaining.

Jak Jones 18-28 Mark Allen

Northern Ireland Open champion Allen on a break of 28 in the opening frame of the day.

Welcome back to Leicester

Almost ready to get the party started on Super Sunday at the Shoot Out. 32 becomes 16 at the end of what is sure to be another riveting afternoon. Every player is 50 minutes away from £50,000 and the title of Shoot Out champion later tonight. First up is Mark Allen against Jak Jones.

Shoot Out last 32

Jak Jones 22-63 Mark Allen

Ian Burns 17-36 Mitchell Mann

Simon Blackwell 23-29 Andrew Higginson

Aaron Hill v Mark Williams

Allan Taylor v Hossein Vafaei

Dean Young v Michael Holt

Liam Highfield v Daniel Womersley

Matthew Selt v Ali Carter

Oliver Lines v Stuart Bingham

Duane Jones v Steven Hallworth

Lukas Kleckers v Billy Joe Castle

Michael Georgiou v Kuldesh Johal

Ken Doherty v Chris Wakelin

Nigel Bond v Jamie Clarke

Liang Wenbo v Sanderson Lam

Robbie Williams v Mark Selby

Saturday night's big story: Robbie Williams stuns Lisowski to set up clash with Selby at Snooker Shoot Out

Robbie Williams took the scalp of Jack Lisowski to set up a clash with Mark Selby in the third round of the Snooker Shoot Out . Williams was serenaded by songs from his namesake, which he reportedly does not like, but it did not put him off his stride as he knocked in a brilliant opening red.Lisowski had chances, but he made the cardinal sin in Shoot Out snooker of going in-off - which gave Williams ball in hand.

Williams opened up a big lead, only to go in-off himself to hand Lisowski an outside chance at a fightback. He opened up two difficult reds, but left himself hampered and a miscue when attempting to pot the black put paid to his chances.

“As soon as I got to the start the Robbie Williams songs came out and I thought ‘here we go,’” Williams said. “I just had to block it out. You have to get them onside and embrace and get on with it.”

World No. 1 and last year’s beaten finalist, Selby is around for finals day after claiming a 77-26 win over Elliot Slessor. Selby looked in trouble when going in-off early in the match, but Slessor repaid the favour and the home favourite in Leicester proved much too strong.

Schedule

Sun 23 Jan, From 1pm

Jak Jones v Mark Allen

Ian Burns v Mitchell Mann

Simon Blackwell v Andrew Higginson

Aaron Hill v Mark Williams

Allan Taylor v Hossein Vafaei

Dean Young v Michael Holt

Liam Highfield v Daniel Womersley

Matthew Selt v Ali Carter

Oliver Lines v Stuart Bingham

Duane Jones v Steven Hallworth

Lukas Kleckers v Billy Joe Castle

Michael Georgiou v Kuldesh Johal

Ken Doherty v Chris Wakelin

Nigel Bond v Jamie Clarke

Liang Wenbo v Sanderson Lam

Robbie Williams v Mark Selby

Saturday night results at Shoot Out

19:00 Elliot Slessor 26-77 Mark Selby

19:10 Nigel Bond 29-18 Peter Lines

29-18 Peter Lines 19:20 Lukas Kleckers 12-12 Tian Pengfei (Kleckers wins blue-ball Shoot Out)

12-12 Tian Pengfei (Kleckers wins blue-ball Shoot Out) 19:30 Dean Young 76-5 Yuan SiJun

76-5 Yuan SiJun 19:40 Stuart Bingham 42-9 Lei Peifan

42-9 Lei Peifan 19:50 Mitchell Mann 38-33 Jordan Brown

38-33 Jordan Brown 20:00 Cao Yupeng 26-57 Allan Taylor

20:10 Gao Yang 1-53 Steven Hallworth

20:20 Ken Doherty 27-9 David Gilbert

27-9 David Gilbert 20:30 Billy Joe Castle 70-8 Andrew Pagett

70-8 Andrew Pagett 20:40 Anthony Hamilton 23-43 Chris Wakelin

20:50 Leo Fernandez 16-57 Daniel Womersley

21:00 Michael Holt 37-30 Simon Lichtenberg

37-30 Simon Lichtenberg 21:10 Sanderson Lam 30-5 Ross Bulman

30-5 Ross Bulman 21:20 David Lilley 0-32 Andrew Higginson

21:30 Jack Lisowski 18-68 Robbie Williams

Saturday afternoon results at Shoot Out

13:00 Barry Hawkins 20-36 Ali Carter

13:10 Fan Zhengyi 23-64 Duane Jones

13:20 Gary Wilson 33-56 Kuldesh Johal

13:30 Liang Wenbo 67-14 Zak Surety

67-14 Zak Surety 13:40 Shaun Murphy 31-55 Ian Burns

13:50 Liam Highfield 39-16 Craig Steadman

39-16 Craig Steadman 14:00 Mark Joyce 12-20 Jamie Clarke

14:10 Michael Georgiou 61-25 Farakh Ajaib

61-25 Farakh Ajaib 14:20 Mark Lloyd 22-37 Mark Allen

14:30 Oliver Lines 11-2 Stan Moody

11-2 Stan Moody 14:40 Zhang Anda 10-29 Matthew Selt

14:50 Barry Pinches 36-86 Hossein Vafaei

15:00 Simon Blackwell 54-35 Luca Brecel

54-35 Luca Brecel 15:10 Paul Deaville 14-40 Jak Jones

15:20 Aaron Hill 27-26 Jackson Page

27-26 Jackson Page 15:30 Mark Williams 50-26 Mark King

- - -

Stream the Shoot Out and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Shoot Out 'It looks like a pressure valve has come out' - MC Mitchell Mann lights up the crowd 16 HOURS AGO