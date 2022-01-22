Stan Moody lit up the opening round of the Snooker Shoot Out, and the 15-year-old was on the wrong end of a piece of history in his defeat to Oliver Lines on Saturday.

Lines is in the fledgling stage of his career at 26, but he used his experience to keep Moody at bay.

He got an early lead and did not give Moody a single easy opening, eventually prevailing 11-2.

With only 13 points scored, it eclipsed the 9-7 scoreline - ironically involving Lines’ father Peter - for the lowest aggregate score in Shoot Out history.

Despite not getting a clear chance, Moody played some excellent safety and interacted superbly with the fans in Leicester to suggest he has a big future in the game.

Shaun Murphy said earlier in the week that his appearance at the Shoot Out was to boost his ranking points with some big targets for the remainder of the season. But his run was halted at the second round, with Ian Burns claiming a 55-31 win.

Barry Hawkins’ clash with Ali Carter was one of the most intriguing of the second round. They were first on and given a great reception.

Former Shoot Out winner Hawkins led with two minutes remaining, but a safety error gifted a chance to Carter and a break of 22 was enough to see him over the line.

Mark Allen has had a weight lifted from his shoulders by a recent court ruling, which he said allows him to continue his career. He eased into the third round with a cosy win over Mark Lloyd.

Seniors Tour member Kuldesh Johal took the scalp of Gary Wilson, with his victory secured by a most outrageous fluke. Johal had no shot, so threw his cue at it and a red somehow dropped into left middle, much to Wilson’s annoyance.

“Just whack ‘em if all else fails,” David Hendon said on Eurosport commentary

Neal Foulds added: “There is his (Wilson) reaction and everyone would feel the same.”

Hossein Vafaei won his opening match with a century, on the day he suffered a family bereavement, and he followed it up with a run of 79 to get the better of Shoot Out fan favourite Barry Pinches.

Scottish Open champion Luca Brecel was well fancied for a deep run at the Shoot Out, but he suffered a shock 54-35 defeat to Simon Blackwell.

