Snooker

‘That is for you, Grandma’ - Hossein Vafaei dedicates win in emotional speech

Hossein Vafaei emotionally dedicated his win at the Snooker Shoot Out to his grandmother, who died recently. Stream top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:47, an hour ago