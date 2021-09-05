World champion Reanne Evans completed a 4-0 win over second seed Rebecca Kenna in the final of the women's UK Championship on Sunday in Leeds.

The defending champion and world number one Evans showed her matchplay class to claim the title for a record 10th time against the English Open winner in the 33rd staging of the prestigious event.

Evans completed 3-0 wins over Connie Stephens and Chucky Preston respectively before a 4-2 win over Laura Evans in the last four secured her play in the final.

The 12-times world champion compiled breaks of 49 and 47 in reaching the final at the Northern Snooker Centre.

2018 finalist Kenna had earlier reached her second UK Championship final by sinking the final blue and pink to complete a tense 4-3 victory against Emma Parker.

Evans returns to the main World Snooker Tour against Mitchell Mann on 29 September in Scottish Open qualifying.

