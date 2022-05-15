The final action of the 2021/22 season begins on Monday when a number of prominent potters attempt to secure their professional future in Sheffield.

Former Shoot Out winner Michael Holt, 2020 Crucible quarter-finalist Kurt Maflin and 1999 British Open champion Fergal O'Brien are three of the names bidding to recapture their respective playing rights on the main World Snooker Tour circuit for the next two years.

Ad

Holt needed to finish inside the top 64 to extend his 24-year stay on the tour, but finished the season in 65th spot after a 6-3 loss to Tom Ford in the third round of World Championship qualifying last month at the English Institute of Sport.

Snooker Blackwell handed 18-month suspension from snooker 21 HOURS AGO

Maflin finished his campaign at 66th in the rankings with O'Brien at 79th.

I shouldn’t have been in that position going into the World Championship. It is my own fault and it is heartbreaking to have dropped off. I am where I am.

"I now have to go to Q School and get through. My game is still there. What can I do? I just have to prepare for it and see how I go.

“The situation completely took away any thoughts about the Crucible. All I wanted to do was to win my next match and be safe. If I’d got to Judgement Day, then I’d have thought about it. All I wanted was to save my tour spot and it was all or nothing.

"You have to win your matches and I didn’t. It happens every year to players and this time it happened to me. I tried and I failed."

12 tour cards are available in Sheffield. Three events are staged at Ponds Forge between 16th May until 2nd June with four semi-finalists from each tournament earning a tour card.

Holt begins his campaign on Tuesday needing to win six matches to secure his future. If he falls shorts in event one, he will move onto event two of Q School.

An Asia-Oceania Q School will also take place in Bangkok for the first time starting on 1st June with another four tour cards on the line.

Two events are to be hosted Thailand's capital city with the finalists from both earning a two-year card to the elite circuit.

Julien Leclercq of Belgium clinched a two-year tour card last week 19-year-oldof Belgium clinched a two-year tour card last week with victory at the Q Tour play-offs

'Magnificent seven' - O'Sullivan lifts Crucible trophy

World Championship Key dates and schedule for 2022-23 snooker season as O'Sullivan defends world crown 13/05/2022 AT 11:44